The hot coffee nail edit

Ayesha Muttucumaru 31 January 2013
get-the-gloss-coffee-coloured-nails
Still life by Ian Skelton

Get your caffeine fix with our pick of the best coffee-coloured nail polish this spring

Espresso, macchiato, mocha or cafe au lait, coffee-coloured nails were seen all over the catwalks at the S/S 2013 shows. So whether you like yours milky or extra strong, here’s our edit of the best barista-inspired shades around.

Dior Vernis in Charnelle, £18, Selfridges
Paul & Joe Nail Enamel 23, £10, Selfridges
Rococo Nail Apparel in Lab Nude 3.0, £12, Space NK
Revlon Pink Nude Nail Enamel, £6.49, Boots
Models Own nail polish in Bare Beauty, £5, Models Own
Nails Inc polish in Jermyn Street, £11, Nails Inc


