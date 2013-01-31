The hot coffee nail edit

Espresso, macchiato, mocha or cafe au lait, coffee-coloured nails were seen all over the catwalks at the S/S 2013 shows. So whether you like yours milky or extra strong, here’s our edit of the best barista-inspired shades around.

Dior Vernis in Charnelle, £18, Selfridges

Paul & Joe Nail Enamel 23, £10, Selfridges

Rococo Nail Apparel in Lab Nude 3.0, £12, Space NK

Revlon Pink Nude Nail Enamel, £6.49, Boots

Models Own nail polish in Bare Beauty, £5, Models Own

Nails Inc polish in Jermyn Street, £11, Nails Inc