How to achieve that seventies glow

The world may have gone Great Gatsby gaga of late, but the cloche hat, intricate beading and extendable cigarette holder are unlikely to cut it on the burgeoning festival scene. Flappers have their charm, but true glamour pusses hark back to the seventies when the heat is on.

Wide brimmed hats, trousers suits and flowing maxi-dresses sashayed down the spring/ summer catwalks and labels such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Diane Von Furstenberg embraced seventies ostentation with open arms. Even the new Tom Ford campaign nods to the era, and what’s good enough for Mr Ford is good enough for us. Bianca Jagger is officially your new beauty crush (Austin Powers, not so much).

The Rich Is Back

For one-stop seventies sophistication, who better to call on than the king of boho himself Matthew Williamson? Lucky then that he has collaborated with Benefit to produce the Limited Edition The Rich is Back! kit, inspired by Benefit’s founding era and the 15th anniversary of Williamson’s kaleidoscopic use of colour and disco aesthetic. In Williamson’s own words:

“This is high-octane glam make-up for dressing up to look fabulous and dance the night away.”