How to achieve that seventies glow

The world may have gone Great Gatsby gaga of late, but the cloche hat, intricate beading and extendable cigarette holder are unlikely to cut it on the burgeoning festival scene. Flappers have their charm, but true glamour pusses hark back to the seventies when the heat is on.
Wide brimmed hats, trousers suits and flowing maxi-dresses sashayed down the spring/ summer catwalks and labels such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Diane Von Furstenberg embraced seventies ostentation with open arms. Even the new Tom Ford campaign nods to the era, and what’s good enough for Mr Ford is good enough for us. Bianca Jagger is officially your new beauty crush (Austin Powers, not so much).
The Rich Is Back
For one-stop seventies sophistication, who better to call on than the king of boho himself Matthew Williamson? Lucky then that he has collaborated with Benefit to produce the Limited Edition The Rich is Back! kit, inspired by Benefit’s founding era and the 15th anniversary of Williamson’s kaleidoscopic use of colour and disco aesthetic. In Williamson’s own words:
“This is high-octane glam make-up for dressing up to look fabulous and dance the night away.”
We couldn’t have put it better ourselves - it really is a party in a palette. Containing an eyeshadow quad that features a dusky gold, sultry brown, shimmering neutral and oh-so-seventies teal, teamed with a raspberry red inferno lip gloss, Gimme Fever cheek powder and iconic They’re Real! mascara, you’ll be channelling Farrah Fawcett in no time.
Enclosed are tips and tricks so that you can achieve instant seventies sexiness even if you’re crouched in a pop-up tent in a torrential downpour (the palette’s generously sized mirror is equally helpful in such a situation). At £26.50, it’s available from Debenhams and in Benefit Boutiques nationwide.
The future's bright
Another seventies-inspired spring/summer outing comes courtesy of NARS, with founder and creative director François Nars taking a leaf out of Ziggy Stardust’s book to create a futuristic, polished collection with a punk edge. Not one for the wallflowers, the bold, shamelessly seductive shades will have you looking peacock perfect. A flash of flamingo pink lipgloss here and streak of violet shadow there ensure that you’ll stand out at the roller disco. We particularly love the new Puerto Vallarta Multiple , £30; a shimmering tangerine shade stick that makes cheeks, eyes and lips party perfect in a hot minute.
Tantalising bronze
Talking of heat, seventies glamazons were certainly not ones to turn down a tanning opportunity; from Charlie’s Angels to Sandra Dee, seventies starlets positively glowed. To achieve a bohemian bronze dip into Stila’s Festival of Colour summer 2013 collection, featuring festival friendly Stay All Day 10-in-1 Bronzing Beauty Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 30 , £26. Complement your exotic seventies globetrotter tan with Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner in Turquoise, £13, then grab your kaftan; we’ll see you by the pool.