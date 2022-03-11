How to remove eyelash extensions at home without sacrificing your lashes

Nouveau Lashes did tell us that you can try DIY methods such as baby oil, coconut oil or Vaseline by applying to cotton wool and wiping across your eyelashes to gently loosen your lash extensions, but to keep in mind that they're not specifically formulated for the delicate eye area.

With this in mind, we've put together a guide on how to safely remove your last extensions at home. All you need is a lash extension remover (try Nouveau Lashes Lash Extensions Remover , £10) and a little patience.

"Pulling out lash extensions can cause trauma to the natural lash follicle and this can cause several problems such as the lashes growing back abnormally and pointing in the wrong direction, or damaging the hair follicle to the point that it dies off and doesn’t grow back at all," says expert optometrist Francesca Marchetti.

Unless you live with a lash technician chances are your lash extensions will be clinging on for dear life by now and as tempting as it is to fiddle with them until they come off, it's essential to remove them safely.

Using a DIY method is something that lash extension expert and technician Camilla Kirk-Reynolds of Camilla Lashes advises against, though: "Coconut and baby oil are not designed to remove your lash extensions and in fact could do more damage than good. The worst-case with these home remedies is that you could end up frustrated and pull your own lashes out, which would be incredibly counter-productive."

"Unfortunately there aren’t any home remedies that one can create or use that will safely and easily remove your eyelash extensions without damaging your eyes or your natural lashes," says Camilla. "Oils will not work and only proper quality controlled at home products should be used. The more solid the consistency of a product ie. creams and gels, the less likely they are to seep into your eyes, unlike liquids."

Camilla recommends the Nouveau Lashes Lash Extensions Remover , but suggests exercising caution with using other products intended for professional use. "If you decide to use products that are designed for professional use only and not for at home personal use, there is the risk of causing yourself significant pain if the solution goes into your eyes, in the worst case it could cause blindness and should be taken very seriously. Before purchasing products, please be very careful and wary of companies selling removers unless specifically stated that they are for at home use."

Step by step guide for at-home eyelash extension removal

1. Sweep the lash extension remover onto the lashes with the eye open. Use the same technique that you would use to apply mascara, brushing it from root to tip.

2. Leave the remover on the lashes for up to five minutes to let it soak in.

3. Brush your lashes upwards again and some will start to slide off. Gently slide the extensions away from the natural lashes with a tissue. If they do not all come off in one go the first time then repeat this process until they do.



Make sure you don't pull your extensions so hard that your natural lashes come out. The extensions should slide off with ease and without pain.

4. Repeat the above process until all lashes are removed. Once the lashes have been removed safely do not soak or drench your eyes with water or eye makeup remover as the extension remover will still be on your lashes and may seep into your eyes causing pain or discomfort. Use a small amount of water (just enough to make a cotton pad or tissue damp) and remove the final residue from your lashes.

5. Once the product is fully removed, rinse your face, eye and lashes with water or a gentle eye makeup remover to soothe and cleanse the lashes.

Watch Nouveau Lashes ' at home lash extension removal video for a visual guide to the process.