How to shape your perfect eyebrows

Model of the moment Cara Delevingne is the face of the new power brow and it’s one trend that we can’t get enough of. However, if like us you’re looking to jump on the bushy brow bandwagon, let us clarify that we don’t intend to forge an army of Cara clones (because, let’s be honest, we’d all look a bit ridiculous if that was the case). It’s about creating amazingly individual, immaculately groomed, full, strong, natural brows that match your particular face shape, balance out your features and make the most of what you were born with.



According to make-up artist Kay Montano , the craze for preened and plucked brows is the result of cultural influences and personal taste. “Culturally, there is a trend for groomed brows, but in fashion, you’re meant to leave them alone as they’re the ones that naturally fit your face”. She adds, “Take Kate Moss for example. She has naturally thin eyebrows, but her beauty comes from the combination of all of her features and how they work together.” Once you tamper with one element, it can disrupt the whole equilibrium of your face.



Vanita Parti, founder of Blink , also agrees that less is more. “When it comes to brows, I believe it is not so much about following a trend but making the most of your natural brows.”



So how do you master the perfect brow for you? Whether you’re an eyebrow-shaping virgin, or an active member of over-pluckers anonymous, we’ve spoken with the pros to bring you the best tips, tricks and techniques of the trade on shaping, grooming and maintenance without a Scouse brow in sight. Pencils at the ready ladies, your eyebrow masterclass is now in session…

Lesson 1: Shape

If you’re a brow-shaping novice, take heed before you tweeze and please don’t even think about touching your natural brow shape unless under the supervision of a professional. The best way? According to Vanita, “We always encourage growing the brows as fully as possible and then define by shaping with threading. The correct shape is essential so that the brow is balanced and the height of the arch right for the shape and contours of your face. Threading will accentuate the natural arch around two thirds along the length of the eyebrow, framing your face and widening the eye area.”



So how exactly does threading work? Originating in Asia, this ancient technique of hair removal uses a cotton piece of thread held at three points by the technician (the mouth and their two hands) which is then rolled over the desired area. As it moves across the skin, the twisting strands pull out the hair follicles from the root, allowing for greater precision and resulting in a cleaner, neater finish that has often eluded many other methods of hair removal. Results can last up to four weeks and the hair grows back finer each time that you have it done too. That’s a good enough reason to pack away the tweezers.

Lesson 2: Maintenance

In the event that you’re in between threading sessions, and can’t resist removing those few pesky strands before a big night out, you may be allowed on the odd occasion to bring your tweezers out of retirement. Just make sure that they’re good quality ones, such as Tweezerman’s Animal Print Slant Tweezer , £22, or Shavata’s Slanted Tweezers , £19.50.