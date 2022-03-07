Expert masterclass: Join our self-tan masterclass and learn all the pro tips and tricks to create a flawless glow

13 January 2022
skinny-tan-masterclass-2

Sign up to our live online class with Skinny Tan's resident expert Claire Lambert and discover how to perfect a lasting tan. Free £79 tanning kit with your ticket

Are you ready to ace self-tanning once and for all for a perfect pre-Valentines (or Galentines!) glow? Patchy elbows and an uneven fade will be a thing of the past with our latest online masterclass, in which we welcome Skinny Tan's resident tanning expert Claire Lambert.

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, join Claire live for 45 minutes of product demonstration and expert advice on prepping your skin and prolonging your glow, so you'e looking your bronzed best whether you're heading out for a romantic evening or staying in-in with your friends.

Claire has been tanning for more than a decade, working with sports figures and VIPs on photoshoots and on-set and stage. You'll have the chance to put all your questions to her as well as try five products from the Skinny Tan range at this fun and interactive event (cameras on or off, up to you).

As part of your ticket price, you'll receive a £79 goodie bag. of 5 full-size products.

What's in your goodie bag?

* Skinny Tan Wonder Serum
* Skinny Tan Pre Tan Primer
* Skinny Tan After Glow Gloss
* Skinny Tan Dual Application Mitt
* Skinny Tan Coconut Water Serum Face Drops

Event details

When: 8 February 2022, 7pm
Where: Join video link (please check your reminder emails for the link)
Tickets: £20. Includes goodie bag

Plus, post event all attendees will receive a 20 per cent discount code to use on the Skinny Tan site.

Sign up here.

Products are despatched by Skinny Tan, who make every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays


