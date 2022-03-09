If you thought gel manicures damaged your nails, this will change your mind

Love gel polish but hate how it leaves your nails looking afterwards? We know the feeling. Improper removal is one of the key reasons for nail damage, with tools and over-use of acetone being two of the main culprits that can leave digits dry, weakened and brittle. However, at-home manicure brand Sensationail has come up with the perfect alternative - their StripGel Deluxe Starter Kit , £59.99, that allows you to call time on your mani by simply peeling it off. Its secret? It’s all about the base, specifically, the StripGel Peel Off Base Coat , £15. Designed to be used alongside the brand’s range of SensatioNail Original Colour Polishes and LED lamp, its tech makes switching up your at-home mani-pedi quicker than ever. It’s easy to apply - unlike the polishes, it doesn’t need curing under a LED lamp and takes a matter of seconds to dry.

To maximise its results though, it’s worth putting in a little prep work, namely, gently pushing cuticles back with the stick provided in the kit and using the buffer (also included) to lightly buff the nail to remove any shine. Next, wash hands in washing up liquid (avoid hand wash as this can make things slippy and affects adhesion), dry and then wipe with a cleanser. Follow this with a coat of your SensatioNail nail colour of choice (the bestselling Raspberry Wine or a mystery bonus colour if you buy the Starter Kit), cure in the LED lamp for 30 seconds, repeat and apply your top coat. Seal with a final cure to protect your handiwork. It’s impressively speedy stuff, with each step playing a pivotal role in keeping your mani chip-free for up to two weeks.

However, as you can see from the above video, the time it takes to paint the polishes on is beaten by the time it takes to take off. Whenever you’re ready to remove it (as long as it isn’t within the first 48 hours), gently lift the polish at the cuticle end or side edges and slowly peel away. You may find that there’s a slight tackiness left behind, but this can easily be rubbed into the nail plate (to act like a ridge filler) or wiped away with cleanser. Forgoing the need for acetone or soaking when you’re ready to call time on your mani, the kit’s StripGel tech is likely to appeal to nail novices and aficionados alike. It saves money and time, as well as multiple trips to your local salon when it comes to getting creative with your nail colour. What a brilliant idea. Get your hands on SensatioNail’s StripGel Deluxe Starter Kit, £59.99 and StripGel Peel Off Base Coat, £15, here.