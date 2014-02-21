Illamasqua launches new Glamore range

Launching on the 27th of February, the name of the new Illamasqua collection says it all. The Glamore range includes a glamorous trio of satin-finish lipsticks, £16.50 and nail polishes, £15, that boast more texture, colour and shine than ever before.

To give nails a dose of sparkle, try one of the aptly named ‘Shattered Star’ varnishes. Packed full of particles of different weights, one coat of these grown-up glitters is all that’s needed for nails to take centre stage - make-up artist and Illamasqua Creative Director Alex Box described them as “glitter armour” at the launch. Choose from the understated champagne Trilliant (our personal favourite), the rich pink Fire Rose or the hot orange Marquise. Each has been created to complement rather than match the new lip colours, for a modern, contemporary feel.

Known for its pigmented array of matte lipsticks, the latest additions are a first for the brand. A hydrating formula that doesn’t compromise on the trademark colour hit, the three stand-out-from-the-crowd colours named Soaked (an on-trend orange), Glissade (a deep cerise) and Luster (a candy pink), are bold, vivid and striking - best reserved for those looking to be a little braver with their lip colour. According to Alex Box, the brand hopes to create a “landscape of lipsticks” and has more exciting launches up its sleeve, including some highly anticipated nudes and neutrals. Watch this space…

Insider tip: If like us, you find textured nails a challenge to remove, follow this expert tip from nail pro Jenny, who we met at the launch: simply wrap cotton wool soaked in nail polish remover around each finger, pop some aluminium foil on top and leave for ten minutes. The polish should then just slide off. Simples.

Launching 27th February, www.illamasqua.com