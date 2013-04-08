Floral fragrances: brilliant whites

Whether you’re after a new scent or are putting the finishing touch to a blushing bride’s beauty regime, make one of this season’s many white floral fragrances your perfect partner.



Scent has long been regarded as one of the most powerful and nostalgic of the five senses, able to evoke memories, feelings and emotions. So choose something classic, feminine and timelessly elegant to see you through for years to come.



To help you choose “The One”, here’s our selection of some of the most romantic and pretty white flower fragrances we could find.



From left to right

Jo Malone Osmanthus Blossom Cologne 30ml

£38, launching in May, www.jomalone.co.uk



For girls with a bit of a sweet tooth, this exotic blend of osmanthus blossom, petitgrain and cashmere wood will provide the perfect summertime sugar-high.

Givenchy Dahlia Noir L’Eau EDT 50ml

£47.50, www.johnlewis.com



Notes of citron, neroli and rose petal are balanced perfectly with contrasting essences of cedar and musk to produce a fragrance that’s fresh and feminine with a subtle edge.

Valentina Acqua Floreale EDT 50ml

£50, www.boots.com



Feel like you’re walking through a summer garden, courtesy of the mixture of bergamot, neroli, mimosa, jasmine, orange blossom, tuberose, amber and patchouli notes in this wonderfully fresh offering from Valentino.

Stella McCartney L.I.L.Y EDP 50ml

£60, www.selfridges.com



Inspired by the sights and sounds found in the depths of a forest and named after her father’s loving nickname for her mother, this beautifully bottled edition in the L.I.L.Y franchise features the seasonal lily of the valley as its key ingredient.

Eau de Sisley 1 EDT 50ml

£61, uk.spacenk.com



Managing to capture the essence of a beautiful, blue-skied summer’s day in a perfume bottle, the notes of grapefruit, green tangerine, pink and juniper berries, green tea, chypre and musk combine for an uplifting concoction of energetic citrus scents to help you to party on well into the night.





