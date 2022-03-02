Inside Job: Alice Hart-Davis

Journalist, respected author and beauty brand creator, what does a day in the life of Alice Hart-Davis look like? We caught up with the beauty industry expert to ask her about how she juggles it all, how she keeps calm when things get stressful, her career advice for job success and about her rise through the ranks to get to the position she’s in now. GTG: Describe what you do. What does a typical day look like? AHD: I’m a beauty journalist, so what I aim to do for at least half the week is to sit at my desk and write. I write about everything from cosmetics to cosmetic surgery, for newspapers, magazines and websites. But that’s not a very interesting-sounding sort of day (‘Got up. Children to school. Walked dog. Sat at desk. Wrote). What’s more fun to describe are all the diverting things that offer to get in the way of the writing; the press launches, the chance to meet doctors, dermatologists or owners of beauty businesses who are in London and all the other invitations that pour in through the email, the facials that need testing, and so on. I try not to do too much of this because, as my husband is always reminding me, I get paid for sitting at my desk and writing, not for dancing round town taking tea with Chanel or getting my eyelashes permed. But getting out and about does help me learn more in depth about brands and what they’re up to and this, along with the deluge of information that arrives by email is what provides the ideas for features, which I can then pitch to the commissioning editors for whom I write. (At least, that’s the plan, though usually they just ring me and tell me what they’d like written, which makes it even easier).

Along with the writing, I take on projects for beauty companies; maybe writing copy on their behalf, or brainstorming new approaches to business, or helping them launch a product or concept, or giving a presentation on their behalf or to their executives…I also act as a judge for several beauty industry awards, from hair to cosmetic dentistry, which is a great way to see some of the outstanding work that is going on. And there is always something going on with Good Things , my skincare line. We’re doing some exciting new product development just now, so there’s a good deal of discussion back and forth with my brand partners about what we are up to and how the new formulas are shaping up, and all the rest. So some days are quiet and thoughtful, others are noisy and frenetic, an adrenaline-charged whirl of meetings and gossip and deadlines and laughter and awards ceremonies, and most are somewhere in between. One thing I do do every day is meditate, which I find helps with everything else. The only difficulty is fitting it in; I’ve eventually learned to get up early and do it first, before anything else gets in the way. MORE GLOSS: Inside the headspace of a mindfulness expert GTG: What’s the most challenging project you have worked on? AHD: Hmm. I think I’m supposed to say, ‘What do you mean, ‘challenging’? Every challenge is a great opportunity!’ But maybe the one where I spent several months creating a British edition of an American magazine from scratch and enrolled all my best industry acquaintances as an advisory board, and all the best beauty writers as contributors, and pulled strings with all the cosmetics companies to ask if they’d take advertising…only to gradually realise that the shameless US parent company had no intention of paying any of us anything despite all their promises, (somehow, they had never quite got round to signing their side of the contracts) and watch helplessly as the whole project disintegrated in a mass of recriminations and rent demands and unpaid invoices.