Inside Job: Jo Malone

With a name synonymous with some of the most iconic perfumes and fragrances in recent times, Jo Malone has the kind of career that most could only dream of. Having led the company named after her to the top of its game, the entrepreneur then turned her attention to Jo Loves , one of our favourite beauty brands around thanks its impressive selection of uniquely blended scents that lay testament to the fact that lightening can indeed strike twice. The woman with the golden touch when it comes to creating profitable and successful businesses in the beauty industry, we sat down with Jo to ask her about the ins and outs of her job, how she maintains a healthy work life balance and her career advice when it comes to building and creating a new company from scratch. A true inspiration when it comes to balancing creativity with commercial acumen and overcoming the biggest of hurdles with a great sense of perspective, her words of wisdom are sure to provide a invaluable guide whether you’re starting a new venture or taking your first steps into the beauty industry. GTG: How did you land your job? JM: I created it myself. After leaving Jo Malone and after a five year lock out, I was miserable, utterly miserable and I sat there thinking what to do with the rest of my life. I was still in my forties and I still loved the industry and so I started again at my kitchen table, founded Jo Loves and created my role as Creative Director and lots of other people’s jobs in the process too. GTG: How would you describe what you do? JM: I’m a Creative Director, so my job is to come up with creative ideas and creative ways of marketing and packaging etc. I’m involved in everything you see, the scents you smell and everything your hands feel. However, I’m not good at the structure of a business - my husband is though. We’ve been married for 29 years, and through all the time of running the business together, there is not one day where I have regretted the decision. I’m not sure he’d say the same though!

GTG: What advice do you have for anyone getting into this industry? JM: Surround yourself with people you admire and learn from and hold onto those relationships. These are the tools that you build on later in your career. When you build your second or third businesses, those will be your foundation stones. Find your keywords when building a business - who are you, what do you what to give? Think of your base at the beginning and then when you look at your big dream and find yourself heading towards it, you’ll start to feel more fulfilled as a human being. Be very ambitious with yourself. GTG: How do you organise yourself daily? JM: I’ve very dyslexic so I have to be organised. I hate mess and an office that’s messy - I need to have everything in its place. Even in my fridge. I’m not one of those people who looks in their fridge and decides what to eat then, I’m a list maker. If you were to look at that list, everything in thick pen needs to be done that day, anything in thin pen can be done later on that week. By the end of the week, I need to have done everything that was on that list. I love that feeling when you’ve ticked off all of the things that were on your list at the end of a day. I choose to have people around me who are strong and whom I can rely on and trust. When I ask someone if something has been done, I expect it to be done. If they can’t do something, I’d rather that they let me know and don’t leave it to chance. GTG: What’s your work style? JM: I’m quite a control freak, but I know that as the business gets bigger I won’t be able to control everything. However, I think I’m a great empowerer of people. It’s great when you can trust a person and you have that relationship - I love that feeling where you can just let go and let them take over. I will never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do myself though.