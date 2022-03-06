GTG meets Lisa Eldridge: inside a top makeup artist's beauty stash

I use loads of face masks with exfoliating ingredients but never scrubs – if I scrub I get spotty. I need a lazy, non-abrasive exfoliating ingredient such as lactic acid. My favourite exfoliating products are from Dr Brandt, Alpha H, Skinceuticals and Dermalogica. I like Dermalogica Gentle Cream Exfoliant , £26.70, which contains Salicylic Acid and natural fruit enzymes. I often put them on when I’m putting my son to bed as there’s never any other time!

LE: I like natural-based cleansers. In the morning I like a face wash to freshen up my skin such as the Nuxe Reve de Miel Cleanser, £12, www.feelunique.com or Dr. Hauschka's Cleansing Cream, £13.46, www.drhauschka.co.uk . In the evening I might use a lotion cleanser that involves me massaging it into the skin like Liz Earle's Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, £13.75, www.uk.lizearle.com .

LE: Daily sun protection, regular exfoliation, and it is one of my assistants jobs to make me drink water as I'm so bad at remembering to. For moisture and sun protection I like Origins A Perfect World SPF 35, £19 www.origins.co.uk for daily wear as it’s not greasy and DDF Weightless Defense Oil-Free Hydrator for every day (GTG can unfortunately no longer find a stockist for this in the UK). When I’m on holiday I use Institut Esthederm www.spacenk.co.uk . I also use serums under my moisturiser such as Origins Plantscription Anti-aging Serum, £45. www.origins.co.uk

GTG: What is your bodycare regime?

LE: I change it all the time but I love a nice shower gel. Korres www.houseoffraser.co.uk or Neom www.neomorganics.com are some of my favourites. Before I go on holiday I use Murad Firm and Tone Serum £58 www.murad.co.uk for a month or so beforehand and do body brushing every day. This combination seems to really work.

In Lisa's make-up bag...

GTG: How do you create a flawless base on yourself?

LE: I flit between two foundations – Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation, £9.99, which is great and Chanel’s Vitalumiere Acqua Ultra-Light Skin perfecting make-up, £31, both www.boots.com , which has a velvety matt finish and is very light. Both give good coverage and even out the skin yet are invisible too.

For hiding blemishes I love Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26 www.spacenk.co.uk which is light and dry and stays put. I also always use Clinique’s Airbrush Concealer, £16 www.clinique.co.uk under my eyes as it’s light reflective and light.

In the summer I take out a little pressed powder with me to take away shine. I like Mac Blot Powder, £17.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk , and No.7 Perfect Light Pressed Powder, £11 www.boots.com . I apply it in the centre of my forehead, nose and chin, but not my cheeks as that stops radiance.

GTG: How do you add radiance to your skin?

LE: If I’m going out I use a combination of Becca Shimmering skin Perfector in White Pearl, £33 www.beccacosmetics.com and a cream blush like Fusion Beauty Sculpting Cream Blush which makes skin look a million dollars, and people always comment. I also love Chanel’s Les Tissages de Chanel Powder Blush in Tweed Rose, £32 www.boots.com which can look really magical.

GTG: What are your favourite eye products?

LE: I am obsessed with curling my eyelashes and applying mascara. If I did just one thing make-up wise, then this would be it. My mascara staple is Max Factor. I think they are as good as any of the expensive ones. (GTG love False Lash Effect, £10.99, www.boots.com )

If I was going out I would use a few fake lashes at the corner of my eyes. Ardell are some of my favourite ones as they have an invisible join. ( www.johnandginer.co.uk )

I love eyeshadow – it’s amazing what a little bit can do in the right place. I tend to use more natural shades on myself that make my eye colour pop.

For brows, I love all Suqqu products – I use the Balancing Eyebrow Powder on the high point of the brows to fill in and add a bit of length. Suqqu is available exclusively at Selfridges.

GTG Which lip products do you love on yourself?

LE I’m not a big gloss fan on myself, but if I’m going for a more natural look then I like Clarins' Colour Quench Lip Balm, £15 (below) www.clarins.co.uk which is more of a treatment balm than a gloss. Right now I also really like No.7 Sheer Temptation Lipstick in Attract, £10, which is warm apricot nude or the Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, £23. www.boots.com