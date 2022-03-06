GTG meets Lisa Eldridge: inside a top makeup artist's beauty stash

In Lisa's bathroom...
GTG: Which skincare products do you use daily?
LE: I like natural-based cleansers. In the morning I like a face wash to freshen up my skin such as the Nuxe Reve de Miel Cleanser, £12, www.feelunique.com or Dr. Hauschka's Cleansing Cream, £13.46, www.drhauschka.co.uk . In the evening I might use a lotion cleanser that involves me massaging it into the skin like Liz Earle's Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, £13.75, www.uk.lizearle.com .
I use loads of face masks with exfoliating ingredients but never scrubs – if I scrub I get spotty. I need a lazy, non-abrasive exfoliating ingredient such as lactic acid. My favourite exfoliating products are from Dr Brandt, Alpha H, Skinceuticals and Dermalogica. I like Dermalogica Gentle Cream Exfoliant , £26.70, which contains Salicylic Acid and natural fruit enzymes. I often put them on when I’m putting my son to bed as there’s never any other time!
GTG: You deal with models' and actresses' skin on a daily basis – what are the golden rules of skin care that you've learnt over the years?
LE: Daily sun protection, regular exfoliation, and it is one of my assistants jobs to make me drink water as I'm so bad at remembering to. For moisture and sun protection I like Origins A Perfect World SPF 35, £19 www.origins.co.uk for daily wear as it’s not greasy and DDF Weightless Defense Oil-Free Hydrator for every day (GTG can unfortunately no longer find a stockist for this in the UK). When I’m on holiday I use Institut Esthederm www.spacenk.co.uk . I also use serums under my moisturiser such as Origins Plantscription Anti-aging Serum, £45. www.origins.co.uk
GTG: What is your bodycare regime?
LE: I change it all the time but I love a nice shower gel. Korres www.houseoffraser.co.uk or Neom www.neomorganics.com are some of my favourites. Before I go on holiday I use Murad Firm and Tone Serum £58 www.murad.co.uk for a month or so beforehand and do body brushing every day. This combination seems to really work.
In Lisa's make-up bag...
GTG: How do you create a flawless base on yourself?
LE: I flit between two foundations – Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation, £9.99, which is great and Chanel’s Vitalumiere Acqua Ultra-Light Skin perfecting make-up, £31, both www.boots.com , which has a velvety matt finish and is very light. Both give good coverage and even out the skin yet are invisible too.
For hiding blemishes I love Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26 www.spacenk.co.uk which is light and dry and stays put. I also always use Clinique’s Airbrush Concealer, £16 www.clinique.co.uk under my eyes as it’s light reflective and light.
In the summer I take out a little pressed powder with me to take away shine. I like Mac Blot Powder, £17.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk , and No.7 Perfect Light Pressed Powder, £11 www.boots.com . I apply it in the centre of my forehead, nose and chin, but not my cheeks as that stops radiance.
GTG: How do you add radiance to your skin?
LE: If I’m going out I use a combination of Becca Shimmering skin Perfector in White Pearl, £33 www.beccacosmetics.com and a cream blush like Fusion Beauty Sculpting Cream Blush which makes skin look a million dollars, and people always comment. I also love Chanel’s Les Tissages de Chanel Powder Blush in Tweed Rose, £32 www.boots.com which can look really magical.
GTG: What are your favourite eye products?
LE: I am obsessed with curling my eyelashes and applying mascara. If I did just one thing make-up wise, then this would be it. My mascara staple is Max Factor. I think they are as good as any of the expensive ones. (GTG love False Lash Effect, £10.99, www.boots.com )
If I was going out I would use a few fake lashes at the corner of my eyes. Ardell are some of my favourite ones as they have an invisible join. ( www.johnandginer.co.uk )
I love eyeshadow – it’s amazing what a little bit can do in the right place. I tend to use more natural shades on myself that make my eye colour pop.
For brows, I love all Suqqu products – I use the Balancing Eyebrow Powder on the high point of the brows to fill in and add a bit of length. Suqqu is available exclusively at Selfridges.
GTG Which lip products do you love on yourself?
LE I’m not a big gloss fan on myself, but if I’m going for a more natural look then I like Clarins' Colour Quench Lip Balm, £15 (below) www.clarins.co.uk which is more of a treatment balm than a gloss. Right now I also really like No.7 Sheer Temptation Lipstick in Attract, £10, which is warm apricot nude or the Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, £23. www.boots.com
For night time I love doing a statement lip with a bold lipstick. My all-time favourites are Mac’s Ruby Woo and Lady Danger £13.50 www.maccosmetics.co.uk , and Schiapp or Red Lizard both by Nars, £17.50 www.narscosmetics.co.uk .
Lisa's haircare favourites...
GTG: How do you keep your hair looking so glossy and thick?
LE: I love Kerastase’s shampoos and I tend to use a lot of masks on my hair such as Age Recharge, £18 and their Masque UV Defense Active, £17 www.kerastase.co.uk which I used once on holiday but could use all year. I also love Ojon’s Damage Reverse Restorative Hair Treatment £32.50 www.ojon.co.uk
I then tend to use a bit of Moroccanoil (right), £34.45, through the ends just a bit for softness and shine. www.lookfantastic.com
If I want a more glamorous look, I’ll dry my hair and use "The O" rollers for more body and curl – they are amazing. From www.cloudninehair.com
My family and I couldn’t live without the Tangleteezer hair brush, £10.20 www.tangleteezer.com . It's hilarious, we have them all over the house and every morning we're all shouting "Where's the Tangeteezer!". It gets all the knots out and it somehow leaves my hair groomed but not overly so.
If you're looking for party inspiration log on to Lisa's infamous face changing make-up tutorials at www.lisaeldridge.com. She currently has over 250,000 followers. GTG is truly addicted.
Lisa is also Global Creative Director of Boots No7 make-up.