Introducing the brand new Cheeky Parlour

Whether you’re after a bit of pre-party pampering over a glass of bubbly or a Cheeky nail or blow that won’t break the bank (nor call your nighttime antics into question), then look no further than London’s newest beauty hotspot – the Cheeky Parlour in Shoreditch, London.

The edgier, more mischievous sister of older sibling Cowshed, the express makeover has been given one of its own thanks to a selection of tongue ‘n’ cheekily named treatments and some great techie upgrades. Choose from either a Cheeky Blow, £15 (tehe), a Cheeky Updo, £15 or a Cheeky File & Paint, £10 (with a free nail polish to also take away with you!) to ensure you’re camera ready for whatever the night holds in store. I opted to ‘Pimp My Plume’ and chose a voluminous quick fix dry blow-dry that lasted all day.

MORE GLOSS: How to do the perfect blow-dry

One of its most exciting features is the Cheeky Selfie Studio aka ‘The daddy of all selfies’. Rendering the camera on your smartphone obsolete, Cheeky customers can capture their post Cheeky Blow glow (yep, just said that) in all its filtered or au naturel glory, before rain, wind and the winter elements get to it. With professional photography equipment and lighting too, simply connect your smartphone and create your own stop motion, cinemagraph, Vine or Instagram video minus the blurred lines, a giant outstretched arm in the corner and any post-Mojito shoot and focus fails.