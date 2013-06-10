It's a sell-out: Max Factor Lashfinity 3 Day Mascara

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 June 2013
get-the-gloss-max-factor-lashfinity-3-day-mascara-1

It's always a sign of a keeper when a beauty product sells out - Ayesha Muttucumaru explains why we should be thankful that Max Factor's 3 Day Mascara is back in stock

After selling out on its first day on Boots.com and becoming the fastest selling mascara launch on the site for 2013, we think it’s safe to say that Max Factor’s Lashfinity 3 Day Mascara , £18.99, is the must-have mascara of the year. Thankfully now back in stock, we can’t think of a better or easier way to look your beauty best through even the wettest of festival weekends.

More of a tint than a lash plumper, this latest offering from make-up maestro Max Factor offers long-lasting definition which is water, flake, rub and budge-proof to provide the perfect low-maintenance beauty fix for those who would prefer not to leave the house completely au natural. It’s news that’s sure to delight the whopping 60% of women in a recent P&G Beauty survey who said that they would rather forget to clean their teeth, wear deodorant or have a wardrobe malfunction than be caught without their mascara.

According to Pat McGrath, Global Creative Design Director for Max Factor, “What I love about Lashfinity is the discreet finish it gives to lashes over the three days; it pulls your make-up look together beautifully.”

Requiring just a small amount of upkeep to ensure it looks tip top throughout, it also comes with a handy remover pot so that all traces can be wiped away with ease. Fuss-free, simple and hard-wearing too - sounds like a winning combination if you ask us.



