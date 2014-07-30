Meet the new luxe liquid eyeshadows from Butter London

30 July 2014
gtg-daily-crush-wink-eyeshadows-

Forget powder, it's all about the new creamy eyeshadows from Butter London

Whilst we’re a little more accustomed to a powder palette of eyeshadows, these tubes of creamy, velvety colours have turned our beauty perception on their heads and quite frankly are rocking our worlds.

Available in 12 shades from metallic nudes to summer brights, these vibrant cream shadows glide on delicately, are quick drying and are incredibly blendable. With a luxe and shimmery finish the colours allow you to build upon layers to customise your eye shade intensity, whilst their thick and smooth texture helps to avoid those all too pesky lid creases.

Our personal favourite was Twigged, a sultry bronze tone that’s perfect for creating amber, smokey shades, that are all the rage this summer season.

Butter London WINK Cream Eye Shadows, £14, are available from  www.butterlondon.co.uk


