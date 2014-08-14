JLo proves she’s still the ultimate booty queen

With the belfie craze leaving Instagram inundated with pictures of stars’ pert behinds and a recent focus on Kim Kardashian’s butt, it may be that JLo and her ‘booty from the block’ are feeling a little left out. While she reigned supreme as queen of the rear in the noughties, lately the likes of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and of course, Kim K, have rather stolen her thunder.

But, never one to be outdone - especially not in the booty stakes - JLo has hit back by releasing the artwork for her new single (the aptly named ‘Booty’) to fans and followers on Instagram. Flawless as ever, Lopez looks pretty darn good in the snap, and at 45-years-old, all we can really do is sit back and admire the singer for her envy-enducing physique. Kim Kardashian watch out, the queen of booty is well and truly back.