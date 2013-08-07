James Read opens new tanning salon

It’s no secret that we’re colossal fans of James Read here at Get the Gloss HQ; his products regularly top our beauty must-buys and his expert page is so frequently visited, we’ve bookmarked it. So imagine our pure, unadulterated delight when we heard he was opening his own salon. In fact, don’t bother imagining – we’ll tell you; there was a lot of squealing, potentially some shrieking and there may or may not have been some literal jumping for joy. Needless to say, we should probably get out more.

Our obsession is not unfounded. With over twelve years’ experience, international acclaim, and boasting a celebrity client list that looks like the guest list for Vanity Fair’s Oscars party (Oh OK then, since you asked: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Lara Stone to name a few!) James is undoubtedly the industry’s golden boy. And his new studio is no less gilded; nestled on the fourth floor of Harvey Nichols, heavily inspired by the 70s and mirroring the gold and bronze hues prevalent in his best-selling line of products, it’s the closest thing to Hollywood this side of the Atlantic.

Of his new venture James says: “I was the first tanning expert to bring out a self-branded range and I wanted to follow this up by launching the first self-branded tanning salon. I'm taking tanning to the next level, with personalisation and innovation. Harvey Nichols was the first department store to take on my line, and it has flourished here. We feel as though it is the perfect spot for our new home.”

Even with a schedule that would make Anna Wintour sweat, James is eager to keep one foot in the salon. With that in mind, the team will be headed up by James himself and all members of staff will be personally trained by him in his special techniques and tricks of the trade. The man himself will also be available each week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays and upon request. The salon opened its doors for the first time today - just in time for August holidays…

Find the new salon at Fourth Floor, Harvey Nichols, 109-125 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RJ.