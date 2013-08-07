James Read opens new tanning salon

7 August 2013
get-the-gloss-james-read-salon-harvey-nichols

Eilidh Robertson explains why we're so very excited by tanning legend James Read's new salon

It’s no secret that we’re colossal fans of James Read  here at Get the Gloss HQ; his products regularly top our beauty must-buys and his expert page is so frequently visited, we’ve bookmarked it. So imagine our pure, unadulterated delight when we heard he was opening his own salon. In fact, don’t bother imagining – we’ll tell you; there was a lot of squealing, potentially some shrieking and there may or may not have been some literal jumping for joy. Needless to say, we should probably get out more.

Our obsession is not unfounded. With over twelve years’ experience, international acclaim, and boasting a celebrity client list that looks like the guest list for Vanity Fair’s Oscars party (Oh OK then, since you asked: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Lara Stone to name a few!) James is undoubtedly the industry’s golden boy. And his new studio is no less gilded; nestled on the fourth floor of Harvey Nichols, heavily inspired by the 70s and mirroring the gold and bronze hues prevalent in his best-selling line of products, it’s the closest thing to Hollywood this side of the Atlantic.

Of his new venture James says: “I was the first tanning expert to bring out a self-branded range and I wanted to follow this up by launching the first self-branded tanning salon. I'm taking tanning to the next level, with personalisation and innovation. Harvey Nichols was the first department store to take on my line, and it has flourished here. We feel as though it is the perfect spot for our new home.”

Even with a schedule that would make Anna Wintour sweat, James is eager to keep one foot in the salon. With that in mind, the team will be headed up by James himself and all members of staff will be personally trained by him in his special techniques and tricks of the trade. The man himself will also be available each week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays and upon request. The salon opened its doors for the first time today - just in time for August holidays…

Find the new salon at Fourth Floor, Harvey Nichols, 109-125 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RJ.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More