The new season nail art designs and trends that are going to be huge

If you’re looking to have your finger on the pulse of all things nailwear this season, you’ve come to right place. We’ve asked the experts for their top trend tip-offs and cast an eye over the AW18 catwalks and compiled a go-to edit of nail-spiration to keep your talon creativity ticking over well into the New Year. From a new twist on French tips to this season’s answer to chrome nails , here’s what you need to know. 1. Geometric colour blocking

Sadie Williams LFW AW18 The LFW catwalks were filled with colour contrasts, an aesthetic that stretched from coats to top coats. One such example was seen at the Sadie Williams show, with lead manicurist Pebbles Aikens’ eye-catching choice of kaleidoscopic colour blocking for the models’ manis. Get the look

Create the striking geometric effect by using contrasting colours painted over each other in triangular patterns. Colours used included Nailberry’s Glamazon , Silver Lining , 50 Shades , Stardust , Spiritual , Number 69 , Rouge and No Regrets (£14.50 each) from the L'Oxygéné collection which picked out the metallic details from the clothes. 2. The abstract French nail

Orly Nails A modern twist on the white-tipped version, this playful interpretation involves painting a diagonal electric coloured stripe onto a nude base. Chosen by nail technician, Karen Louise, at the Palmer Harding show to reflect the fashion house’s signature asymmetric style, it serves as a stylish and easy update of a classic. Get the look “To create the diagonal twist on the French manicure, you need to have a smooth base and a steady hand,” Karen Louise tells us. “Once your base colour is tacky, grip the side walls of the nail and pull the brush so you have good grip and movement. Starting from the stress arch of the nail, do one steady diagonal stroke across the nail to the corner. For a shortcut, you could use some masking tape to create a crisp line however, wait for the nail to completely dry first. A good nude which suits your skin tone will work with any colour, but this season’s favourites are dark blues or a pop of neon.”

Aptly, bright snowy white is set to be the statement hue for the chillier months. “It manages to crossover from beach to winter,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, the founder of luxury nail salon, Townhouse . “White nails are taking over Instagram and are a fresh and striking look.” Get the look Easy and chic, Juanita’s white polish of choice is OPI’s Alpine Snow , £11, which is available in both gel and polish formulations. “This is my favourite white as it’s highly pigmented and gives a crisp, white finish,” she says. 4. Playful accents

Townhouse To meet the demand for nail art that suits both the personal and professional, subtle designs are making a comeback in a big way. “In 2018, it's all about elegant and playful touches that mean designs are equally wearable on a night out as they are in the boardroom,” says Juanita. Get the look Try the Flash Lines or Frenchie gel manicures at Townhouse (from £64) or, until the 29th of September, book in for the salon’s new limited edition collaboration with Elemis, (£65). Inspired by the brand’s Peptide range, the treatment includes a full gel manicure, exclusive nail art design (that can be customised in colours), an application of Elemis’ Night Recovery Cream Oil and a free full size Thousand Flower Mask (worth £37) and complimentary 15-minute Elemis Peptide facial voucher to take away with you (redeemable across key London department stores). 5. Jelly nails

The new chrome nails, this deliciously juicy look looks set to be just as successful. “Jelly nails, also known as glass nails, are coloured nails with a translucent effect,” top manicurist Sabrina Gayle tells us. “Throughout SS18 we have seen this trend in 80s neon and 90s candy popping shades. The trend will continue, but we will be seeing deeper shades like bottle greens, sea blues, luxury violets and wine reds. This trend can be worn on all shapes and lengths of nails, a must if you are a nail fanatic!” Get the look “Jelly nails can be purchased in a gel formula; I would leave this to a professional to apply,” recommends Sabrina. “They can however be easily created at home by mixing a clear polish with a colour varnish to thin out the density of colour. Apply it as you would your normal polish, using a top coat to create a glossy jelly-like finish.” Try Essie Gel Setter Nail Polish Top Coat , £9.99, to give your handiwork a luscious liquid shine. 6. Typographic nail art