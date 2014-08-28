Jessica Alba’s Honest Company raises $70 million as it seeks to expand

The company, famous for its non toxic diapers, has been valued at almost $1bn

It’s the eco-friendly baby brand founded by actress Jessica Alba and famous for it’s non toxic diapers and wipes, but The Honest Company  has just announced it is planning to broaden its current product line into other areas, including cosmetics. After raising $70 million in investment capital, the company is also preparing to expand and says it is looking at launching websites in places such as China. According to chief executive and co-founder Brian Lee, annual revenue for 2014 should be three times that of the previous year. Thanks to her business-savvy thinking, it seems yummy mummy Alba really does have it all.

Read the full story  here


