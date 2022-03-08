HURRY! Join Ateh Jewel and Tropic Skincare founder Susie Ma for a sustainable beauty masterclass

It’s not every day you’re invited to join an event with not one, but two skincare oracles in conversation, but that’s exactly what you’ll get if you sign up for our sustainable beauty masterclass.

Journalist, director and producer Dr Ateh Jewel and Tropic Skincare founder Susie Ma will be demystifying confusing beauty logos from vegan, cruelty-free and recyclable, as well advise on how to spot ‘green washing’ from beauty brands. Susie Ma will also take you through her personal Tropic routine for you to follow along.

As part of your ticket price, you’ll receive this incredible bundle from Tropic, worth £76

Smoothing Cleanser, full size

Vitamin Toner, full size

Skin Feast, full size

Choice of mask: Face Lift, Clear Skin or Deep Hydration – depending on your skin concerns

50 per cent of your ticket price will be donated to the Ateh Jewel Education Foundation, a charity set up by Ateh to help support black and mixed heritage students with further education. The foundation hopes to support bright and brilliant students to thrive at university without the worry of financial concerns.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Wednesday 14th July 6:30 pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom Link

Tickets: £30 (includes goodie bag)

Sign up via Eventbrite here