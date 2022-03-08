HURRY! Join Ateh Jewel and Tropic Skincare founder Susie Ma for a sustainable beauty masterclass

7 July 2021
tropic-masterclass-1

Get a Tropic Skincare goodie bag worth £76 when you sign up for our exclusive online event. Spaces are limited, book now!

It’s not every day you’re invited to join an event with not one, but two skincare oracles in conversation, but that’s exactly what you’ll get if you sign up for our sustainable beauty masterclass.

Journalist, director and producer Dr Ateh Jewel and Tropic Skincare founder Susie Ma will be demystifying confusing beauty logos from vegan, cruelty-free and recyclable, as well advise on how to spot ‘green washing’ from beauty brands. Susie Ma will also take you through her personal Tropic routine for you to follow along.

As part of your ticket price, you’ll receive this incredible bundle from Tropic, worth £76

  • Smoothing Cleanser, full size
  • Vitamin Toner, full size
  • Skin Feast, full size
  • Choice of mask: Face Lift, Clear Skin or Deep Hydration – depending on your skin concerns

50 per cent of your ticket price will be donated to the Ateh Jewel Education Foundation, a charity set up by Ateh to help support black and mixed heritage students with further education. The foundation hopes to support bright and brilliant students to thrive at university without the worry of financial concerns.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Wednesday 14th July 6:30 pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom Link

Tickets: £30 (includes goodie bag)

Sign up via Eventbrite here 


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More