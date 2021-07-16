Hurry: join our Eve Lom reveal your radiance facial masterclass and get a £215 skincare kit

16 July 2021
eve-lom-masterclass-1

Join Eve Lom international facialist Erica MacCallum for a radiance-boosting facial and skincare tips at our latest online event

We’ve teamed up with Eve Lom and facialist and international trainer Erica MacCallum, to bring you an exclusive evening of skincare expertise and a live online facial!

For this event, we’re giving you the chance to try 4 Eve Lom hero products free, when you sign up for this highly-anticipated Get The Gloss online masterclass.

Erica has specialised in skincare, facial and massage treatments for 15 years, working with some of the best salons, spas and brands in the UK. You’ll learn about how our skin loses radiance over time and the key products to introduce to make the most difference.

She’ll be sharing her extensive knowledge, showing you how to build a radiance-boosting skincare routine as well as the tips and tricks to get the most from your skincare.

Ahead of the class* you’ll receive an incredible skincare kit with your ticket and Erica will be guiding you through a facial using them.

Your goodie bag contains

Eve Lom Begin & End Duo cleansing balm and moisturiser  £85 full size)

Eve Lom Rescue Toner, £55 (full size)

Eve Lom Rescue Mask 25ml, £15 (travel size)

Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil, £60 (full size)

Spaces are limited! What are you waiting for? Sign up now! Here's how...

Event details:

When: 29/07/2021 6.30pm-7.30pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom link

Ticket price: £42 (includes goodie bag)

Sign up here via Eventbrite 

*Please note products are despatched by Eve Lom, who makes every effort to ensure your kit arrives ahead of the class, but can’t guarantee this.


