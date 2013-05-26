Just peachy: the must-have coral nail colours this summer

Every summer, at around this time I start coral smuggling - not the rare kind you find on the Great Barrier Reef, but I am a coral nail varnish hoarder. Coral, I find is a colour that doesn’t date, always looks modern and shows off a sun-tan (or in my English-Rose-factor-30-case, my self tan) to maximum effect. Looking at my coral nails on this keyboard also brings a bit of summer joy to my life when it’s absolutely lashing it down outside as it is as I write this.
Fabulous on fingers and toes, this year I am also branching out into other areas of the coral ‘family’ with creamy peaches, pinky corals and bright oranges too. Here’s what I’ll be stashing in my fridge - best place to store nail varnishes to stop them going hard - in the area i think you’re meant to store cheese. Much better for the waistline anyway.
From left to right:
Nails Inc nail varnish in Wellington Square, £11
Lancome Vernis in Love in Corail in Love, £12.50
Ciate Nail Paint Pot in Hoopla, £9
Givenchy Nail Lacquer in Mandarin Bolero, £15
Chanel Le Vernis in June, £18
Paul & Joe Nail Enamel in 035, £12
Top your talons with a dose of sunshine this summer with these pretty coral polishes
