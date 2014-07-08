Kale for nails? Nails Inc unveils new range fronted by Alexa Chung

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 July 2014
daily-closs-alexa-nails-

The superfood of the moment could now also hold the key to stronger, healthier nails


From Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, the A-list’s love of kale is only growing bigger by the day. With a more devoted following than ever, the kale crew  can now count another famous fan as a member in the form of Alexa Chung and the new range of Nailkale nail polishes from Nails Inc.

The first nail care range formulated with kale, the collection fronted by the fashion icon claims to provide the ultimate treatment for healthier looking nails. Just like its edible embodiment, the kale extract-enriched nail polishes have been designed to give nails a boost after four weeks of use, thanks to its high levels of vitamins A, C and K and antioxidants. Together they work to stimulate keratin production, hydrate and nourish as it’s absorbed by the nail.

MORE GLOSS: Nail expert Marian Newman’s top nail care tips

Comprising of six nail polishes, we’ve got our sights set on the new Nailkale Superfood Base Coat, £15 in particular for preventing breakage and splitting with extracts of aloe vera, lemon, ginseng, pomegranate and grape to nourish and repair. Also in the range is Bright Street, £14, an Illuminator made up of iridescent pearls to brighten and give the illusion of whiter tips.

For a bit of colour, opt for one of the revamped best-selling shades, £14 - each given a kale makeover for more chip free and long-lasting results. From the dusky pink Mayfair Lane to the forest green Bruton Mews (our personal favourite), it seems the superfood of the moment can’t put a step wrong in its list of benefits for helping us look and feel our best from tip to toe.

NailKale launches August 2014.  www.nailsinc.com .


