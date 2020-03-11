Kendall Jenner’s favourite beauty find has landed in the UK

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

While we’ve been preoccupied with rumours that Kylie Cosmetics will soon be available in the UK, we almost missed the exciting news that Kendall Jenner’s Teeth Whitening Pen , created in collaboration with US oral care brand Moon , will be landing in the UK today. Available exclusively in Boots, the 100 per cent vegan Moon Oral Care Kendall Jenner Whitening Pen, £20 whitens the teeth and freshens the breath, all the while looking chic beside your sink in matte black packaging with bold white font - so far, so Kardashian.

The pen claims to instantly brighten teeth and whiten them over time; the formula itself is pleasingly sparkly, while the flavour is nice too - a sweet vanilla-mint that’s not too dissimilar to TicTacs. Rather than just put her face to the brand, Kendall worked on the formula, which includes an antioxidant blend of lavender oil, strawberry fruit extract and honeysuckle flower extract. The whitening is achieved by urea peroxide. We had a little try on the pen when it arrived in the office and while it was definitely tasty we can’t report back on results just yet as it says it needs to be applied twice daily for two weeks for results to show. The pen will be joined on Boots' shelves by the Stain Removal Flouride Free Whitening Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Rinse, Clean Slide Waxed Floss, Clean Slide Waxed Flossers and the Soft Bristle Toothbrush. Prices range from £6 up to £20. You can shop the Moon Oral Care range on boots.com.

Moon is part of a movement of premium dental hygiene moving away from health and into the beauty sphere - we're now prepared to spend on teeth products in the same way we lavish attention on our skin. "Consumers are starting to see their dental care as extensions of their multi-step beauty regimes," says Simon Duffy, founder of Waken Mouthcare . "Trends from the beauty industry are increasingly influencing how we think about dental," he continues. "Dental brands are focusing on putting the pleasure back into caring for our mouths, inspired by beauty brands that have successfully developed daily rituals in areas such as skincare."