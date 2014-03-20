Kiehl's and Keep a Child Alive collaboration

Nothing warms the cockles of our collective GTG heart more than a beloved beauty brand getting all philanthropic, so the latest collaboration from Kiehl's has left us feeling downright warm and fuzzy. The company is building on its longstanding heritage of working to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic by partnering with Keep a Child Alive, a charitable organization co-founded by Grammy Award winning artist Alicia Keys.

The collaboration involves Kiehl's best-selling Midnight Recovery Concentrate , £36, renowned for its 99 per cent naturally-derived formula and its ability to rejuvenate skin while imparting radiance.

The product is being re-introduced in a newly designed bottle, featuring a call to action from Alicia Keys herself to "join our movement." The sale of just one limited-edition bottle will allow Keep a Child Alive to provide one month of HIV care, medicine and love to a child living with HIV.*

The latter involves Keep a Child Alive focusing on the many critical aspects of HIV care, beyond treatment. This includes transportation to clinics, healthy meals, fun activities for children to help them live positively and deal with the challenges of living with HIV, plus essential skills training for women so they can financially support their children.

“Keep a Child Alive is working towards a world where everyone can lead fulfilling lives, regardless of their HIV status,” said Alicia Keys. “Supportive partners like Kiehl’s are part of our extended family. They share our passion for bringing dignified treatment, care and support to children and families affected by HIV. Every action, big or small can make a difference and take us one step closer in making healthcare a human right.”

At present, the alarming statistics show us that without HIV treatment, half of the children living with HIV will die by the age of two, and 80 per cent by the age of five. Use your voice for change and make a difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS by simply sharing this collaboration on Facebook and Twitter and purchasing the limited-edition Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Whether you choose to self-gift or use this opportune moment to snap up a super Mother's Day present, do so safe in the knowledge that you've opted for a gift that keeps on giving.

*100 per cent of net profits, up to $200,000 from the worldwide sales of the Kiehl's Limited Edition Midnight Recovery Concentrate will support Keep a Child Alive.