Know a great hotel spa? An extra sexy hotel room? Mr & Mrs Smith want to know about it…

Anna Hunter 4 September 2015
mr-and-mrs-smoth

Let boutique hotel company Mr and Mrs Smith in on your favourite hotel bars, spas, rooms and restaurants and you could reap serious rewards

The  Smith Hotel Awards  roll around every November, and now is the time to take to the polls to shout about superior stays, killer cocktails and that spa treatment that made you forget your own name. As Get The Gloss readers, we expect that you’ll have particularly fine judgement when it comes to world class pools, hidden spa getaway gems and impeccably designed spaces, but Mr & Mrs Smith would love to hear your views on a whopping 12 categories to decide on 2015’s winners. The awards are as follows:

Best Hotel 2015

Best-Dressed Hotel

Best Hotel Pool

Sexiest Bedroom in the World

Hottest Hotel Bar

Best Hotel Restaurant

Best Spa Hotel

The Eco Award

Best Budget Boutique Hotel

Best for Families

Above and Beyond

Best Newcomer

For your troubles, you could win a £1000 voucher to spend on  any hotel in the Smith collection , $1000 USD to spend on luxury lingerie at  Kiki de Montparnasse , £750 to spend on designer swimwear at  Orlebar Brown  and a limited edition  Ruark  radio.

Should you vote (DO IT), you’ll be in the esteemed and very stylish company of the likes of singer, songwriter and jetsetter Jessie Ware, founder and director of Eco Age Livia Firth, Charlotte Olympia founder Charlotte Dellal, lifestyle bloggers Peony Lim and Shini Park, fashion designer Henry Holland, DJ and presenter Gemma Cairney and journalist Mariella Frostrup to name but a few prestigious tastemakers.

Voting is open to the public at  smithhotelawards.com  from 1 to 30 September 2015. The panel of judges will cast their expert eyes over the hotel shortlists in October, with the results announced at a party in London on Thursday 5 November. We’ll see you at the polls, then with any luck, in the pool.


