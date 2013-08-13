L'Oreal launches nail art website

Judy Johnson 13 August 2013
gtg-going-down-nail-art

L'Oreal Paris has launched a site that's dedicated to nail art - and it's a beauty buff's dream

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

The nail business is booming and over recent years more and more of us have been getting crafty and creative with our nail art; so L'Oreal's new site, Nail-Art.com  is perfectly timed for those of us looking to experiment even more.

The new website is packed full of simple tips and tutorials for all things nails. From whether you should match your nail varnish to your outfit to step by steps on how to do ombre nails, the nail experts behind L'Oreal have made it easy to find a new look.

The site is suitably glossy (we approve) with an image-heavy design and impressive tools to help manicures more manageable. We particularly love that you can pick the colour you intend to use in your mani masterpiece, choose how hard you want the design to be and hey presto, the tutorials and ideas refresh to show you tailored results.

With textured polishes, inventive top coats (we can't get enough of L'Oreal's very own Confetti coat) and showstopping neons making the art of painting nails more of a beauty statement than ever, the high street brand have hit the nail on the head with this one (sorry). We've bookmarked it already.


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More