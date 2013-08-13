L'Oreal launches nail art website

The nail business is booming and over recent years more and more of us have been getting crafty and creative with our nail art; so L'Oreal's new site, Nail-Art.com is perfectly timed for those of us looking to experiment even more.

The new website is packed full of simple tips and tutorials for all things nails. From whether you should match your nail varnish to your outfit to step by steps on how to do ombre nails, the nail experts behind L'Oreal have made it easy to find a new look.

The site is suitably glossy (we approve) with an image-heavy design and impressive tools to help manicures more manageable. We particularly love that you can pick the colour you intend to use in your mani masterpiece, choose how hard you want the design to be and hey presto, the tutorials and ideas refresh to show you tailored results.

With textured polishes, inventive top coats (we can't get enough of L'Oreal's very own Confetti coat) and showstopping neons making the art of painting nails more of a beauty statement than ever, the high street brand have hit the nail on the head with this one (sorry). We've bookmarked it already.