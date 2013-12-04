The Advent Edit Day 4: Lancme in Love Christmas Cubes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 December 2013
get-the-gloss-lancom-in-love-cubes-1

Swap holly and tinsel for a bit of beauty decor with these gorgeous Christmas cubes. Ayesha Muttucumaru tells you why they're on her wishlist

Deck the halls with boughs of beauty, using the most decadent of baubles - Lancôme’s new Lancôme in Love Christmas Cubes.

Available exclusively at Selfridges, each set of four festive trinkets contains a full size Vernis in Love nail polish, mini Gloss in Love, mini Rouge in Love lipstick and mini Hypnôse Classic to make decorating the tree the new ultimate girls’ night in.

Whether used as the most luxurious of Christmas tree toppings or as the pint-sized stocking saviour to transform the most drab of Crimbo pantyhose to fab in an instant, we’d happily swap more traditional fillers for one of these mini but mighty pieces of maquillage in an instant.

Certain to provide more Christmas cheer than a piece of tinsel or set of fairy lights could ever do, this quartet of must-have yuletide decorations definitely proves that the best gifts needn’t be found just under the tree this Christmas.

Lancôme in Love Christmas Cubes are £39 and available at  www.selfridges.com


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More