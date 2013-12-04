The Advent Edit Day 4: Lancme in Love Christmas Cubes

Deck the halls with boughs of beauty, using the most decadent of baubles - Lancôme’s new Lancôme in Love Christmas Cubes.

Available exclusively at Selfridges, each set of four festive trinkets contains a full size Vernis in Love nail polish, mini Gloss in Love, mini Rouge in Love lipstick and mini Hypnôse Classic to make decorating the tree the new ultimate girls’ night in.

Whether used as the most luxurious of Christmas tree toppings or as the pint-sized stocking saviour to transform the most drab of Crimbo pantyhose to fab in an instant, we’d happily swap more traditional fillers for one of these mini but mighty pieces of maquillage in an instant.

Certain to provide more Christmas cheer than a piece of tinsel or set of fairy lights could ever do, this quartet of must-have yuletide decorations definitely proves that the best gifts needn’t be found just under the tree this Christmas.