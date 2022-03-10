Lancme launches Hypnse eye palettes

Whether you prefer natural-looking beauty or a sultry, sexy look, Lancôme's enchanting new Hypnôse eyeshadow palettes come in a dazzling array of heady hues to suit anyone from the shrinking violet to the smouldering screen siren.



Lancôme's latest offering has all bases covered with palettes for three distinctive looks; fresh and natural doll-like eyes, chic and sophisticated peepers or a striking starlet-worthy smokey eye, guaranteeing that all beauty aficionados are satisfied.

With four different palettes to choose from for each look (doll eyes, star eyes and dramatic eyes) and with each palette containing four shadows, an eyeliner and a step-by-step application guide, this foolproof approach to make-up definitely has our seal of approval.



As if that wasn't enough, Lancôme's clever formulations also mean that each shadow can be worn dry for an ethereal look that subtly illuminates the eyes or worn wet for highly pigmented hues with creamy textures and a silky finish. Our only gripe would be that we're seriously struggling to settle for just one; I spy with my little eye something that'll dent the bank balance.



Each of the twelve palettes in the Lancôme's Hypnôse Palette Collection is £37, available at Selfridges nationwide.