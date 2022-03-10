Lancme launches Hypnse eye palettes

19 April 2013
get-the-gloss-new-lancome-hypnose-eyeshadow-palettes-1

No matter what your beauty style, Lancôme has it covered with their latest eye palette collection. Kiran Branch reports

Whether you prefer natural-looking beauty or a sultry, sexy look, Lancôme's enchanting new Hypnôse eyeshadow palettes come in a dazzling array of heady hues to suit anyone from the shrinking violet to the smouldering screen siren.  

Lancôme's latest offering has all bases covered with palettes for three distinctive looks; fresh and natural doll-like eyes, chic and sophisticated peepers or a striking starlet-worthy smokey eye, guaranteeing that all beauty aficionados are satisfied.

MORE GLOSS: Michael Kors launches beauty collection

With four different palettes to choose from for each look (doll eyes, star eyes and dramatic eyes) and with each palette containing four shadows, an eyeliner and a step-by-step application guide, this foolproof approach to make-up definitely has our seal of approval.

As if that wasn't enough, Lancôme's clever formulations also mean that each shadow can be worn dry for an ethereal look that subtly illuminates the eyes or worn wet for highly pigmented hues with creamy textures and a silky finish. Our only gripe would be that we're seriously struggling to settle for just one; I spy with my little eye something that'll dent the bank balance.

Each of the twelve palettes in the Lancôme's Hypnôse Palette Collection is £37, available at  Selfridges  nationwide.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More