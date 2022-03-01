Let the stress of the day melt away with this relaxing bath oil

Give tired limbs an energising treat with this luxuriously invigorating blend from Aromatherapy Associates. Simply add a capful to your bath or smooth over your body before showering and experience the wonderfully warming powers of rosemary, black pepper, lavender and ginger.

Its formulation of hand-blended pure essential oils works to ease away the aches and pains from exercise and everyday physical stresses and strains, bringing soothing relief to tired, heavy limbs.

So whether you’ve been running a marathon or just running to get through the day, this sumptuous treatment is the ultimate indulgence to de-stress both your mind and body. There’s enough oil for roughly 20 uses, but you’ll have a hard time not using it all up in one go - trust me.

Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Muscle Bath and Shower Oil , £40.