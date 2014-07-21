Lip colour that’s in it for the long haul

21 July 2014
clinique-lipstick-2

Clinique’s Long Last Lipstick is so comfortable you’ll forget you’ve even got it on


There’s nothing worse than a lippy that chaps at the corners and dries out your lips, and thankfully for us Clinique’s Long Last Lipstick is guilty of no such sins. Colourful, creamy and ultra long-wearing, it still lights up your lips long after the sun has gone down.

With bucket-loads of super staying power, the creamy formula goes on like a dream for a just applied look that lasts all day. It doesn’t creep, come off or dry out, in fact thanks to it’s featherlight feel you’re likely to forget you’re even wearing it - until the compliments start rolling in.

With a summer-friendly shimmer finish Clinique Long Last is perfect for builiding coverage to give your lips as little or as much colour as you wish, taking you from rosy glow to wow factor in just a matter of minutes. The wide range of shades mean there’s a little Long Last out there for everyone, and with a lippy that’s as time-proof as this there’s no need to worry about taking pit stops to reapply. If lipstick longevity is your thing, we recommend you give Clinique a go.

Clinique Long Last Lipstick, £17.50, available to  buy online


