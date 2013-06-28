Lipstick Queen Endless Summer Lipsticks

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 June 2013
get-the-gloss-lipstick-queen-endless-summer--1

Summer's answer to the perfect pout is here, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Hang five and ride the wave into the deep blue with the new tide of sun protecting, moisturising lip colours from Lipstick Queen Poppy King , £18.

Coming at just the right time to provide a pop of fun to our summer puckers, they’re sheer enough to be used everyday yet have enough colour pay off to ensure your pout stands out from the beach crowds.

With vitamin E and nourishing oils to moisturise and UVA and UVB filters to protect, we particularly love their non-cakey textures and subtle sheen finishes, gliding on easily to ensure that you aren’t left tight or sticky-lipped in the muggy aftermath of the most humid of post-summer showers.

Available in three aptly named surfer chic shades – Stoked (a vibrant coral), Hang Ten (a barely there nude) and Perfect Wave (a beach babe-ready pink), these must-have colours are a shore-fire way of nailing a summer trend, while giving you the chance to channel your inner surfer dudette too - surfboard not required.


