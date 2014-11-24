Liz Earle launches new digital magazine

Elizabeth Bennett24 November 2014
liz-earle-christmas-magazine-1

The ethical entrepreneur adds another string to her bow with the launch of Liz Earle Wellbeing magazine

Liz Earle might be best known in the beauty world for her award winning (and somewhat life changing) Hot Cloth Cleanser  but the queen of skincare  is a woman of many talents. Liz Earle MBE is the bestselling author of 30 books, a respected broadcaster, organic farmer and mother to five. Now, Liz can now add magazine editor to her CV.

Returning to her original research and editing roots Liz has created a wellness site under the name  Liz Earle Wellbeing  and an accompanying quarterly digital magazine. The new magazine beautifully brings together Liz’s passion for natural food, health and beauty and is bursting with nuggets of wisdom and tried and tested family recipes from Liz herself.

The latest Christmas edition has everything you need for a happy and healthy holiday period including over 50 triple-tested nutritious festive recipes, tips on boosting immunity and stress debusters to ensure your look your most relaxed and radiant self. Christmas stress well and truly gone!

The magazine is available by subscription only for £2.99 per issue or £9.99 for 4 issues per year via  Zinio  (for all your devices),  Apple  (for iPhone & iPad) and  Amazon  (for Kindle Fire)


