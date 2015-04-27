London Fashion Week is moving

There are a number of things that are synonymous with London Fashion Week; backstage areas jampacked with scantily clad supermodels eager to strut, swarms of paparazzi trying to get a shot of celebrities and the worlds most fashion-forward and, of course, the stunning setting of Somerset House. However, it seems the latter iconic epicentre of fashion is all about to change. Indeed, beginning this September the 62nd edition of LFW will be relocating to Brewer Street Car Park.

Buried in the heart of Soho, the move to Brewer Street sees London Fashion Week increase its footprint across the capital and marks the next stage in the evolution of the biannual event, which has previously been located at Somerset House, the Natural History Museum, Duke of York Square and Battersea Park. In a bid to drive city-wide support for an industry that employs nearly 800,000 people and is worth £26 billion to the UK GDP this season’s LFW showrooms, catwalk and event schedule will be accompanied by an exciting programme of free talks open to the public.

Munira Mirza, Deputy Mayor for Education and Culture, said: “Brewer Street Car Park as the host venue is a brilliant development for London Fashion Week. With its position in Soho, it is at the heart of an area that has long been associated with fashion and creativity in general. I am sure the move will literally drive even more interest in one of the most important sectors for our economy.”

To add Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council added: “The long term growth of the UK’s designer fashion market is reflected geographically in this move that will see London Fashion Week designers showcasing collections in one of London’s most vibrant, diverse and creative hubs set within a mile of Bond Street, Dover Street, Mount Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street. The new and exciting venue has already been dubbed as Brewer Street’s ‘Fashion Park’ and will offer freedom and flexibility to designers who will be able to transform the show space to reflect their own aesthetics and identity."

London Fashion Week takes place from 18 – 22 September 2015. The provisional schedule will be announced w/c 20 July 2015.