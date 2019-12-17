Christmas gifts for hard-to-buy for beauty and wellness lovers

We all have someone we have no idea what to buy for at Christmas, whether they seem to already have everything, or they’re really fussy when it comes to beauty products. Chances are, this is why you’ve left it to the last minute to buy them something (no judgement here, we’re in the same boat). For that really hard-to-buy-for friend, here’s our edit of Christmas presents they’ll be delighted with. The decadent candle

Tiziana Terenzi Draco Candle, £80 For a real showstopper of a gift, we’d like to point you in the direction of Tiziana Terenzi’s candles. Less well known than other candles out there, your friend won’t have seen this on everyone’s coffee table, making it feel like a really exclusive present. These candles are extra intense thanks to being made of 20 per cent fragrance, plus they’re toxin-free. This one is scented with peach, jasmine and cedar, with base notes of vanilla, tonka and musk – it’s so good, they might be reluctant to light it. The cult skincare

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £205 This might seem like a lot of money to drop on a Christmas present, but it becomes all the more appealing when you realise that with every purchase of The Rich Cream, you also receive a discovery size version of the product. One for them, one for you - it's a no brainer! The limited-edition scent

Limited edition Sisley Eau Du Soir, £210 Every year Sisley dresses the iconic Eau Du Soir in a new set of colours for a special limited edition bottle and this year the fragrance has been given an arty makeover, with an explosion of blue, red and gold. Inspired by the Action Painting movement from the ‘50s, this is a fab choice for any art-lovers out there. As always, the perfume is an elegant and timeless scent, blending grapefruit, rose and jasmine. The luxury skincare

111 Skin Clarity Edit, £140 Housed in an opulent velvet-feel book, this is one of the fanciest skincare sets we’ve laid eyes on. The contents are equally impressive, holding host to a variety of luxe items designed to soothe the skin for a blemish-free complexion – ideal if your skin is bearing the brunt of one too many Miniature Heroes. Inside you’ll find three Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Masks, the 3 Phase Anti Blemish Booster and the Hydrolat Anti-Blemish Tonic. There are five other book-shaped sets in the collection, in colours including burgundy and pink, if you wanted to set up a skincare library. Your personalised lipstick shade

Code8 Colour ID Lab, from £75 This is an extra-special gift for any lipstick fiends in your friendship group or family. At the brand's central London shop in the Burlington Arcade, a colour maestro will quiz you on your lifestyle, favourite colours and moods before mixing a truly personalised lipstick, all in under 45 minutes. While the lipstick is being created, you’re treated to a glass of champagne, for a truly luxe experience. You get to name your lipstick and your shade is yours exclusively for life with refills available whenever you need them for under £40. The boujee mouthwash

Waken Mouthwash, £8 A bottle of Listerine in our stocking wouldn’t have us jumping for joy, it’s a different story when it comes to Waken. Housed in fully recyclable pretty pastel aluminium bottles, these look delightful in your bathroom and are vegan-friendly. The alcohol-free formulations contain natural mint alongside other unexpected flavours including Sicilian lemon and aniseed for a truly enjoyable mouthwash experience. The icon reimagined

N°5 Fragments D’or, £72 We defy anyone not to be bowled over by this glittering rich body gel from Chanel. More than simply leaving the skin scented with the intoxicating fragrance of Chanel No.5, it also leaves a shimmering veil of gold. Necessary, absolutely not, but that makes us want it even more. The pampering present

Blow Ltd gift card, from £50 There's nothing quite like a bouncy blow-dry to make you feel like you can take on the world, so a gift card treating your pal to a blow-dry in the comfort of their home, or in-salon, is a lovely pampering treat. Whether they redeem ahead of a special event, or when they're in need of a pick-me-up, they'll thank you for this gift. The 24-carat facial sculptor

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, £185 For the friend who loves the finer things in life, this face-smoothing tool will be their favourite thing they find in their stocking. Made with 24-carat gold, it uses subtle vibrations to make the face appear more sculpted, creating a firm, massage-like feeling. This is essentially a facial every single, meaning you’ll be in their good books all year long. The high-end supplement

Lyma Monthly Starter Kit, £199 for 120 capsules Supplements might not seem like the most exciting of gifts, but when they come packaged in a copper pot, they become all-the-more sexy. The rose gold capsules provide your body with all the extra nourishment it needs, made up of seven patented ingredients, each dosed at clinically proven levels, with up to four times the absorption levels of other supplements. Taking these will boost your immune system and energy levels, perfect for kick-starting the new decade. The wellbeing gift

12-month Calm subscription, £54 Give the gift of relaxation to your most stressed-out friend with a subscription to mindfulness app Calm. A Calm gift card unlocks a year's subscription to the app, which offers unlimited access to meditation tracks, digital mindfulness workshops and guided stretching sessions. They'll thank you when they're feeling blissed-out come January. The luxury lipsticks

Rouge Dior Couture Collection Limited Edition, £117.30 For someone you love very, very much, you can’t go wrong with this clutch bag from Dior, filled with five statement lipsticks. The lipstick case has been designed with a glittering band around the bottom for an extra special festive touch, while the clutch is perfect for New Year’s Eve travels. The high street scent

Zara Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress, £25.99 Created by none other than Jo Malone, Zara's latest fragrance range proves why high street scents are not to be sniffed at. Our favourite of the collection is Waterlily Tea Dress. The light and airy perfume isn't something you'd normally associate with winter, but that makes us love it all the more. With notes of vert de bergamot, spearmint and musk, it's unexpectedly refreshing in a season better known for warm notes. Your friend won't believe it wasn't more expensive when she spritzes it for the first time. The practical backpack Antler Chelsea Backpack, £80