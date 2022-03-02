MAC Cosmetics and Proenza Schouler Collaborate on a Spring Colour Collection for 2014

As if the SS14 runways at LFW didn’t already give us enough reason to countdown the days till spring, we now have one more reason to look forward to the end of winter – the spring colour collaboration between MAC and fashion house, Proenza Schouler .

Available next April, the limited edition collection will comprise of Ombre Face Powders, Lipsticks, Pro Longwear Eye Liners and Lip Pencils, Nail Lacquers and a 129SE Powder Brush, all enclosed in runway-ready packaging inspired by one of the brand’s past collections.

According to Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, “Beauty has always played a huge role in what we do on the runway and MAC has been one of our biggest supporters. We wanted to create something that the Proenza Schouler woman could relate to off the runway, and the MAC brand is so deeply rooted in fashion that we knew they would understand our vision.”

James Gager, Creative Director and Senior Vice President for MAC Cosmetics adds, “I have always respected Jack and Lazaro’s keen vision and point of view. We’ve worked together backstage creating beauty looks for their runway shows for many years and it has been fascinating to me watching them evolve. They have a very particular perspective on their makeup look each season. It has been a great experience collaborating with them to bring their beauty vision off the runway to our customers.”

With models showcasing the dewiest of skin and the healthiest of fresh-faced glows courtesy of Diane Kendal’s ‘Raw Beauty’ concept at their SS14 show at NYFW, we can’t wait to see if this collection follows suit and holds the key for perking up our pallor post-party season complexions too. If this teaser campaign shot is anything to go by, spring can’t come soon enough.