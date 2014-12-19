Mainstream fragrance brands smell the fear from niche perfumers

19 December 2014
gtg-niche-perfumes-daily-gloss-listing-1

Industry analysts report that small, niche perfume brands are starting to steal market share from the £17 billion fragrance industry

You only have to visit the recently opened Salon de Parfums  on Harrods sixth floor to see the current trend in the fragrance market. Harrods’ fragrance hall, once reserved purely for storied fashion houses, is now offering an expanding selection of niche and world-exclusive brands. Analysts report the shift is down to a greater number of customers now favouring a more unique scent and dismissing mainstream fragrances that can inevitably end up smelling the same. Although there are no official statistics confirming the market share held by niche fragrance brands it is predicted to now be at around ten percent.

The increase in smaller trendy cosmetic stores such as Space NK and the decline in the interest in celebrity perfumes is thought to be the reasoning behind the change. Perfume sales at Coty - who make celebrity fragrances by Beyonce, David Beckham and Katy Perry - have been flattish to declining in North America and Western Europe for the past two years. Plus, niche brands, although often more expensive suit savvy customers who prefer the  higher concentrations of perfume extracts and more natural ingredients which tend to last longer.

Consequently, larger brands have now started to up their game when it comes to their scent collection. As opposed to just offering ‘flankers’ - multiple variations of one scent which can confuse the customer and crowd the market - they are focusing on using more original ingredients and limited edition scents.

Interestingly, Estee Lauder Companies have also recently jumped on the niche fragrance bandwagon. The company which owns Jo Malone – once considered a niche brand – alongside fragrance favourites Tom Ford and DKNY, recently added niche fragrance brands  Le Labo  and  Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums  to their repertoire.



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More