Make a statement with your manicure

Whether you're more OMG!, XO or even #LOL, get crafty with the monogram nail kit from Nails Inc. Any opportunity to jazz up our talons is embraced here at GTG and this kit makes it incredibly easy to get creative and make a statement, literally, with stick-on letters and symbols for your manicure.



In the kit are three polishes; a minimalistic grey, a daring deep plum and a clear top coat. Alongside your mini varnishes are a cuticle stick and multiple sheets of stickers in black and white, so you can spell out messages across your nails in seconds.



Whether you want to keep it artistic with your initial on your ring finger or hashtag your favourite social saying, it's easy to do. Simply paint on your colour, leave it to dry (really, really dry) and then place your chosen letter on the nail and press down with the provided stick. Once firmly on, paint over with the glossy top coat to make sure it stays in place and prepare to get noticed.



The only problem, of course, is that you'll need to keep your words pretty short or else you'll run out of fingers. Damn our 11-character name... #GTG it is.



What have your nails got to say? Give us your ideas below!



Nails Inc Monogram Manicure Collection, £20, available at John Lewis here.