Make the most of your lunch break with Selfridges' new beauty initiative

As part of 'Selfridges Says Work It' - a campaign exploring how the world of work is changing - the department store is launching ‘The Big Beauty Lunch Breaks’. With the announcement in February this year that the rate of employment in the UK is the highest since records began, work-life balance has never been more on the agenda and Selfridges have taken note with the launch a project encouraging us to make the most of our midday break.

From tomorrow you can reclaim your golden hour with a trip to their famous beauty hall for express experiences from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier and NARS. Running every Thursday for six weeks, between 12-3pm the Oxford Street beauty emporium will be transformed by a team of ‘wellness workers’ ready to bring some beauty fun into your lunch break and send you back to office feeling refreshed, relaxed and radiant. Plus, lunchtime wouldn’t be complete without lunch so post beauty treatment Selfridges will send you back to desk with a complimentary bag of edible treats.

Highlights in the Oxford Street store include:

Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Eyes: A 15-minute eye transformation that you can recreate during your working day

NARS Makeup Your Mind Services: Take your pick from three express beauty services to fit around your work routine - smokey eye, cheek technique or full power pout

YSL 5 Minute Flash Makeovers: Discover the art of highlighting, a flawless complexion, the perfect pout, the cat-eye flick and the smokey eye

Laura Mercier Go Chic Makeup Looks: What’s your look? London, Ibiza, New York or Paris? Get the look in 15 minutes

Nails Inc: A gel effect manicure in half the time with Gel Effect nail polish

For anyone not London based pop-up activity will also be taking place at both the Manchester and Birmingham stores. Find out more at Selfridges.com.

