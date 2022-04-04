From makeup tutorials to the latest must-have makeup palettes, discover the latest trends and news in makeup in our beauty pages. Experts including Mary Greenwell offer their tips on anything from a smokey eye to a strong brow while we share our favourite makeup finds...
Makeup
Beauty
This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John
9 June 2022 Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup
9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone
6 June 2022 Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup
Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range
20 May 2022 Melanie Macleod
Makeup
How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events
20 May 2022 Cassie Powney
Makeup
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, has landed in the UK and the liquid blush is being hyped as the ‘best blusher ever’
20 April 2022 Verity Clark
Review
Glossy Picks: the best new budget beauty and wellness buys under £15
11 April 2022 Cassie Powney
