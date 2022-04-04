Makeup

From makeup tutorials to the latest must-have makeup palettes, discover the latest trends and news in makeup in our beauty pages. Experts including Mary Greenwell offer their tips on anything from a smokey eye to a strong brow while we share our favourite makeup finds...

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 1784
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty

May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

30 May 2022  
Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

26 May 2022  
Beauty

Friends of Glossier sale 2022: Glossier is offering 20% off almost EVERYTHING on site!

25 May 2022  
Beauty

The best self tanning drops for a natural glow all year round

24 May 2022   Verity Clark
Makeup

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

20 May 2022   Melanie Macleod
Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

20 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

16 May 2022   Cassie Powney, Anna Hunter
Review

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

12 May 2022  
Beauty

The best lip balms with SPF

4 May 2022   Verity Clark
Review

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022

4 May 2022  
Review

Glossy Picks: The week's new beauty buys from £4.25

25 April 2022  
Review

Glossy Picks: best eco-friendly buys ahead for Earth Day 2022

22 April 2022  
Makeup

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, has landed in the UK and the liquid blush is being hyped as the ‘best blusher ever’

20 April 2022   Verity Clark
Beauty

The best eyebrow makeup for enhancing your arches

16 April 2022   Cassie Powney
Review

Glossy Picks: the best new budget beauty and wellness buys under £15

11 April 2022   Cassie Powney
Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

6 April 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Review

Glossy Picks: You'll wonder how you ever did without this week's game-changing beauty buys

4 April 2022  

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.