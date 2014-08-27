1 / 11

10 AW14 Beauty Trends You Need To Try

This AW14, it’s all about challenging preconceptions of what autumn/winter makeup looks should look like.

The feline flick, traditional red lip and heavier winter colour palettes were given a new season makeover as rose lips, theatrical colours and blue eyeliner took centre stage to provide a bevy of makeup ideas to brighten up even the darkest and longest of winter days.

Here are our 10 favourite AW14 beauty looks straight from London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan and New York with some useful makeup tips from the makeup artists themselves to help translate them from runway to reality without a hitch.