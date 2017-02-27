10 inspirational women on how they organise their life

6 / 11

Anna-Marie Solowij - Co-founder of BeautyMART

The organised side of my life feels like the least of it, partly because running a small business with four stores and a website, you're constantly adapting and reacting to ever-changing situations and that sort of overwhelms your entire existence - essentially, you're on a roller coaster and can't get off. So although I mentally minimise personal organisation, in truth, my 'roller coaster' has well-oiled wheels and it's definitely up to date with its MOT and servicing. This translates into the three things that work like clockwork in my life that keep me sane:

Clothes. I have a great working wardrobe that starts from the ground up because footwear, when you're having to mix a day of business meetings with perhaps loading boxes onto a van or scrabbling around in the warehouse, or needing to be in store for an evening event, is critical. I do realise I'm lucky with clothes - to a certain extent, I've still got a Vogue wardrobe and have always been interested in clothes so I'm never at a loss as to what to wear.

Food: It's control thing but working in an area (Highgate) where the lunch choices are minimal, I now make my own lunch nearly every day. It's usually a combo of chopped veg and dips - carrots, avocado, hummus, almond butter, etc. and bring it in to work in a Tupperware box. I've learned that when you spend the day running, you can't rely on eating properly so if I make my own, I know where I am and don't feel so bad if other meals slip. Every now and then when I know I'm under the cosh and don't have time to shop let alone cook, I'll sign up for a few days or a week of either Pure Package or The Detox Kitchen food delivery programme to ensure I'm eating well-planned and delicious food at stressful times.

Exercise: I began exercising properly for the first time in my life at the beginning of this year. I do two 30 minute classes a week of high intensity personal training at EqualsResults, a gym near where I live. It's a great de-stresser, takes almost no time at all and acts as a support mechanism when other areas of my life are constantly shape-shifting.