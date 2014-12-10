10 perfect polishes for the party season
With party season in full swing our nail polish selections can sometimes become a little overloaded with glitz and glamour - and while here at GTG we do love a little bit of shimmer and sparkle, it’s not always the look we want to achieve.
So, with the hope of injecting a little bit of variety into your festive fingertips this Christmas, we’ve collated our top edit of wide ranging varnishes - from classic reds and gold leaf finishes to neutral pinks and futuristic finishes, there’s a polish here to ensure you have a truly merry mani for every look, style, mood and occasion.
Classically chic
As classic and timeless as a little black dress, an elegant red nail will forever be in fashion. Loved now as much they were during the 1980s who better to opt for than the recently re-released Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Flamboyant , £18, which is the perfect shade of poppy red to help give a dash of colour and style to any festive outfit.
For a more understated, yet ever-so-cool and casual look, opt for Michael Kors Nail Lacquer in Hint , £15.50. Rich and glossy, this minimalist shade is the ideal accompaniment for those looking for a more subdued shade to compliment a more bright and bold Christmas ensemble.
Fun and festive
What could be more fun and festive that a beauty collaboration involving Disney’s The Muppets? Quite frankly, nothing - which is why we love this OPI Nail Polish in Gaining Mole-mentum , £11.65. Created with a gorgeously glossy formula and with shredded pink and gold, this polish is both long-lasting and utterly mesmerizing.
For a more sophisticated take on seasonal sparkle there’s no better option than Guerlain L’oiseau de feu Top Coat , £18.50. Decadent and decorative this ‘gold leaf’ effect polish can be worn alone, as a sumptuous top coat or even as a jewellery-inspired variation on the French manicure, applied as a glittering fine tip.
Fashion-forward
As part of the ‘Noir Collection’ the Christian Louboutin The Noirs in Zermadame , £36, is a beautifully rich emerald green varnish that would make the perfect addition to any fashionistas beauty bag. Highly pigmented and with a super glossy finish, just a couple of coats of this beauty is almost akin to 20 coats of anything else.
For a more luxe and lavish feel the Tom Ford Nail Polish in Bordeaux Lust , £26, is a true winter wonder. In the beautiful burgundy shade of red this uber opulent berry polish is not only bang on trend but also the perfect tone to be worn when curled up and cosy beside a crackling fire.
Delicate and demure
If you’re looking to keep things a little more dressed down this season then the pretty pink shade of Essie Nail Polish in Lilacism , £7.99, is the ideal option. A light, lilac tone this smooth and creamy formula adds a gentle lick of colour while still keeping nails looking natural and nude.
If muted taupes are more to your taste then opt for the Butter London Nail Lacquer in Fash Pack , £12, for a classy yet laid-back look. Superbly hard wearing this high-class hue will keep your tips looking fancy and flawless from dusk until dawn.
Far-out and futuristic
For a more futuristic take on the festive season the high-gloss performance of the MAC Studio Nail Lacquer in Formidable , £10, is the perfect way to go. An otherworldly chome combination of blues, pinks and teal greens, nails are left shimmering and completely eye-catching for a truly modern mani.
For a truly space-age look we recommend Nails Inc Exhibition Road , £15, whose ultra-fine iridescent purple and gold foil-effect particles leave a truly spectacular finish. Giving a long-lasting and dazzling effect this polish will have you well and truly glittering into the new year.
