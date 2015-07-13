10 summer beauty essentials under £10

Whether you’re jetting off abroad or staying Britain bound, come summertime we all have a select beauty arsenal that we like to rely on. And, here at GTG we think well-performing, great quality beauty products should be available to everyone, which is why we’ve been scouring the high-street to bring you the best cheap and cheerful products to get you from beach to bar. From beautiful, bronzing enhancers to punchy, pink lip crayons, the warmer months make it all about keeping things light, fresh and fun. So, clear out your cupboards and empty out your makeup bags because these are the only 10 products you’re going to need this season. Dove Summer Glow Nourishing Lotion, £2.62, buy online

Finding a fake tan that doesn’t streak, smell terrible or turn skin a harsh tone of tangerine can be tricky task indeed. However, Dove have managed to deliver on all three counts with their gradual nourishing tanner that gives an even coverage and smells like holiday in a bottle. Containing their unique DeepCare Complex, which contains natural skin nutrients and rich essential oils, not only does this cream work to deeply hydrate but will leave skin with a natural, sun-kissed glow. Essie Nail Lacquer in Peach Daiquiri, £7.99, buy online

Never underestimate the power of a bright coral polish to help make your tan pop as well as add a dash of summer fun to your piggy’s and pinkies. Fast-drying, non-sticky and with a long-lasting formula, Essie’s bright and bold shade of Peach Daiquiri has us dreaming of ice cold cocktails and sun-drenched cabanas by the beach. Nivea In-Shower Body Moisturiser, £3.69, buy online

With there being so much to do, see and visit during the summer months it can be difficult to squeeze in a daily moisturisation. So, save time by introducing Nivea’s in shower skin conditioner. While initially sceptical about the practicality and promises of this product, the soft and silky film this cream leaves has made true converts of us. Instantly absorbed into wet skin, a healthy, hydrated body has never been quicker or easier to achieve. (Not to mention it also bypasses the nightmare problems of greasy, non-drying skin in hotter weather conditions). Bourjois Paris ColorBoost Lip Crayon, £7.99, buy online

It’s not everyday that you stumble upon a lip crayon that delivers a pigmented, punchy pout without quickly leaving your lips feeling dry or sticky - which is why we can’t get enough of this Bourjois beauty. Containing their new generation formula, this crayon lies barely undetected on lips and has a lightweight, silky texture that’s both waterproof and protected with SPF15 - simple perfect for all your fun in the sun. L’Oreal Glam Bronze Blonde Sun, £7.99, buy online

Acting as a welcome antidote to the glitter packed powders that line the shelves, this muted, matte bronzer from L’Oreal is exactly what the doctor ordered. Available in a range of natural, honey-hued shades, use this delicate bronzer to sculpt and shade the face, or dust over the décolletage to create a soft-focus, healthy glow. John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Salt Spray, £4, buy online

It wouldn’t be summer unless we spent endless hours trying to recreate the carefree waves that only a spell in the sea can master - however, it seems John Frieda have in fact bottled the very formula to perfectly tousle up our tresses. A favourite amongst beauty aficionados and industry insiders alike, it’s lightweight, non-sticky and dries with a matte and textured finish that even Gisele herself would envy. Liz Earle Natural Bristle Body Brush, £8.50, buy online

Slough away dead skin cells, boost circulation and reveal brighter, softer skin with this dry body brush. With strong, natural bristles and a detachable handle, you can use it as a buffing hand held brush or with the long handle to allow you to reach more difficult parts of the body. In particular, when used twice a week this brush is perfect for removing keratosis pilaris or ‘chicken skin’, that can cause the stubborn and unsightly bumpy red marks on arms, legs and bums. L’Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Waterproof Mascara, £10.99, buy online

Unlike many beauty products around, high-street mascaras are often as good (if not better) than their more expensive counterparts - and this L’Oreal product is a perfect example. It uses their hugely popular ‘Millionizer brush’, which contains a multitude of bristles to separate lashes for a fanned-out, fluttery effect, while the excess wiper removes any large clumps and bumps. If that wasn’t enough the patented waterproof formula is unrivalled - sun, sweat, sea and sand couldn’t make this makeup melt. L’Oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Mask, £5.09, buy online

Whether you’re on a budget or not this rich and luxurious cream is like gold dust for thirsty hair. Enriched with Active Serum, Pro-Keratin and Ceramide it works to reinforce each hair fibre, improving strength, density, vitality, shine and silkiness - restoring hair to its pre-summer glory. For top-notch results leave on overnight underneath a bath cap and wake to reveal a totally reborn barnet. Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Protection SPF30, £8.50, buy online

Each summer, no matter what sparkly new formulas are released, we find ourselves constantly returning to this cheap and cheerful bottle of Garnier sun cream. Ultra-light, it’s perfect for SPF phobics who want to avoid greasy, whitewashed or sticky skin. Absorbing easily, water-resistant and providing a high level of both UVA and UVB resistant, it’s sun protection at it’s most convenient (and best smelling). Follow us on @GetTheGloss and Katie @KatieRob20