12 last minute people pleasing presents

When it comes to Christmas shopping, there tends to be two types of people. The first are those, whom we all envy, who quite astonishingly manage to quietly and without fuss conclude all of their Christmas shopping by mid November - pfft. Then there are the second type (guilty) who tend to have a less organised approach and often end up leaving their festive to-do list until the last possible moment - hurried, stressful and chaotic, this scenario often leaves you more red in the face that Fred Klause’s suit himself. Knowing that most of us fall into the latter, more lackadaisical group, the the Glossy Posse have come together to create an edit of the top 12 last minute gifts that are sure to please one and all. From fabulous fragrance and hearty, healthy cookbooks, we’ve got a health and beauty gift solution to tickle their fancy, no matter who they are or how fine you’re cutting it. 1. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, £95

Described as ‘holy water’ by those who use it, this Facial Treatment Essence from SK-II is a true Christmas miracle and a sure-fire way to make that special someone happy this festive season. Containing pitera, the magical ingredient found in all SK-II products, and a singular blend of vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids, this essence helps to restore vital balance by promoting the skin's natural 28-day surface renewal process. Use as a daily moisturiser and watch as skin instantly becomes smoother, more supple and utterly radiant. Buy online here 2. Boss Bottled Collector's Edition Eau De Toilette, £41

Men can be extremely tricky to buy for but women have an eye for detail and a good nose - which is why fragrance is often the easiest and safest route to take. In particular, we’re loving Hugo Boss’s reinvention of their classic scent ‘Boss Bottled’ as a perfect gift for any guy. Created with a driven and ambitious man in mind the fragrance combines top notes of apple and citrus fruits with a warm spicy middle dominated by geranium and cloves and is shortly followed by smoky, deep base notes of amber, musk and sandalwood. Fresh, clean and distinctly masculine, he’s sure to love it - plus, who wouldn’t want to smell like Gerard Butler…? Buy online here 3. Illamasqua Multifacet Palette Eyeshadow Set, £45

Containing 8 must-have shades for a variety of different eye and cheek looks, this Illamasqua eye palette will be a welcome addition to any beauty buffs makeup collection. Including pressed powders to help highlight, contour, fill in brows and define and line eyes, along with a sleek mirror inside, this product is simply perfect for popping into any purse or clutch-bag for touch-ups on the go. Available in two different shades, users can opt for either Aura - an icier tone of colours for cooler complexions, or Semblance - a mix of darker and warmer shades. Buy online here 4. Caron Goose-down Feather Powder Puff, £50

Perfect for those who enjoy the finer things in life, there’s little in the beauty world that is more decadent or indulgent than these pretty powder puffs. Created from 100% goose-down feather, you’ll be hard pushed to have ever felt anything softer than these little beauties. Available in four different colours including a sumptuous salmon, ballerina pink, wedding dress white and baby blue, they can be used to apply body powders and shimmers or even to simply sit poised atop a dressing table for a gloriously glamorous touch. Available from Fortnum & Mason's store telephone number, 020 7734 8040 5. Eve Lom Luxury Collection, £85

With the cold winter weather and party season wreaking havoc on our skin, who wouldn't be pleased to receive this box of pure TLC from Eve Lom? Packaged within a sleek and stylish box this set contains three of the brand's most coveted products, including TLC Radiance Cream, Rescue Mask and Cleanser, along with a gentle, exfoliating muslin cloth. Delicately fragranced and perfectly balanced for all skin types these products work to deeply cleanse, soothe stressed-out skin and boost elasticity. Buy online here 6. Lipstick Queen Red Carpet Edit, £45

A staple item in every womans beauty arsenal, a classic red lipstick is an instant crowd-pleasing present - so imagine how a set of three lipsticks would go down... Containing three iconic reds this set includes Red sinner - the ultimate timeless red, Red Metal - a metallic pillarbox red and Saint Red - a sheer scarlet. Ranging from matte and luxe to sheer and pigmented there’s a shade and tone for every occasion. It’s a true must-have kit for adding a little glitz and glamour to your pout. Buy online here 7. Le Couvent des Minimes Discovery Collection, £10

Inspired by the care and generosity of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, this chic and compact set contains all the most-loved products from the Le Couvent des Minimes range. Featuring miniature samples of Minims Cologne, Minims Shower Gel, Love Soap Bar and the global number one best seller, Gardener’s Hand Healer, these natural French products are simple, authentic and beautifully fresh. Helping to care for the whole family, this set would make the perfect gift for both men and women alike. Buy online here 8. Ghost Eclipse Eau de Toilette Gift Set, £24.50

The newest addition to the Ghost fragrance collection, this gorgeous gift set might look a little on the garish side, but its contents are truly world class. Beginning with top notes of bergamot, citrus, peach and marigold the scent then reveals hints of lotus, freesia and rose before finishing with an amber and musk lead base. Fruity, floral and truly addictive, this scent is a well-kept secret and the best present to accompany her into the New Year - she just doesn’t know it yet. Buy online here 9. Radiance Juice Cleanse, £95

What could be more wholesome or wide-reaching than giving the gift of health this Christmas? Curated by in-house GTG expert and Nutritionist Amelia Freer, this box contains six organic, cold-pressed juices including cashew milk and vibrants veg’s to help give your body a much needed boost. Created using the Radiance hydraulic press which extracts the maximum amount of goodness from ripe, Soil Association certified organic produce, these juices are one of nature’s most powerful and delicious pick-me-ups and the greatest of all feel-good fuel. Buy online here 10. Laura Mercier Body and Bath Duet in Golden Honey Musk, £35

Truly smelling good enough to eat this delicious honey combo from Laura Mercier is ideal for the beauty addict with a sweet tooth. Inspired by the delectable, lingering scent of Provencal honey, this perfectly pampering treat includes rich and nourishing soufflé body crème and a decadent foaming honey moisture bath - both of which work together to leave skin soft, hydrated and scented with a subtle sweetness - so good in fact, the bees may want it back... Buy online here 11. Carven Eau De Toilette Gift Set, £52

With a bottle as delicate and pretty as the scent is delicious, this fragrance set from Carven is like heaven in a bottle. Crisp and feminine, with a backdrop of creamy softness, the fragrance opens with Italian lemon, sweet pea and peony, contains a heart of freesia, white hyacinth and wisteria, while white woods and musks form the base. Coming complete with a light and luxurious body cream, these products together will have you or her smelling like freshly fallen angels. Buy online here 12. Hemsley and Hemsley, £11.75