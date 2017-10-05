1 / 13

12 of the best long-lasting makeup products

Midday makeup migration is never ideal, but a beauty meltdown pre wedding, party or career-changing meeting is especially irksome. A dewy slip of coverage is all very well (and

en vogue

) but sometimes you require your makeup to be on lockdown so that you can get on and run the world/a marathon or similar. When staying power is paramount, the following 12 won’t let you down, and will make you look fresh and foxy with it. I’ve rounded up some classic, long-lasting cosmetic loves, plus some new makeup launches that are in it for the long-haul. To seal the deal, read on…