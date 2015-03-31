1 / 13

12 outstanding beauty products under £25

Just as all that glitters is not gold, sometimes gold can be found for a smaller price tag than you might think. Case in point; the following 12 reasonably priced beautifiers.

From velvety moisturisers to budgeproof eyeliners to space-age cleansers, this cutting-edge line up is testament to the fact that high-quality, professional beauty favourites needn’t cost the earth. Check out the wallet-friendly wonders that models, makeup artists, facialists and famous faces across the globe rely upon on a daily basis (bonus: you can actually afford to use them daily too)...