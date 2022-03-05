Three inspiring videos that will change the way you see makeup

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 April 2014
get-the-gloss-dermablend-camo-confession-video-1

The new campaign from Dermablend Pro shows makeup in a whole new light, says Ayesha Muttucumaru

If you thought makeup was a way to hide instead of stand out, think again. A new series of videos explores the relationships that people with skin perceived as ‘different’ have with their makeup.

From vitiligo to adult acne to tattoos, the inspirational videos by Dermablend Pro  for their Camo Confessions campaign in the US, highlight how makeup allows those featured to be judged on who they are, not on their skin.

Three individuals with three completely different skin stories. Each takes their makeup off and speaks candidly about their experiences, aiming to not only raise awareness, but to also instil confidence in fellow sufferers.

Cheri Lindsay talks about what it’s like to have both black and white skin due to vitiligo. Model Rico (you may recognise him from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way video) discusses his infamous face tattoos, while acne-sufferer Cassandra shares her experiences. Between them, they hope to encourage others to share their confessions too.

MORE GLOSS: How to deal with adult acne

For every confession submitted, Dermablend Pro will donate $1 to Look Good Feel Better , an organisation that aims to improve the self-esteem and quality of life of women suffering from cancer.

Find out how to get involved, the products used, makeup tips and how to submit your video here .

“Does it hurt? No. Is it contagious? Not at all. Can I live with this and still be successful? Hell yes.” Cheri Lindsay

“Skin does not necessarily reflect who you are on the inside. But mine does.” Rico

“I used to use makeup to cover up and hide who I was. Now I use it to express myself and show the world who I truly am.” Cassandra


