5 beauty and wellness steals for this week and beyond…

The health and beauty industries aren’t always renowned for their thriftiness, but there’s no reason that you can’t reap the rewards of a top notch workout, glossy blow dry or immaculate makeover on a budget. Here are the latest value for money gyms, modest makeup gems and wise wellness buys that have caught our beady eyes of late…
Ever pondered going to the gym but remembered a bulging washing basket at home or concluded that you need to use your lunch break for actual lunch? 1Rebel know the struggle, and as such the East London-based gym company does its utmost to make sure any time you spend in its boutique studios pays serious dividends.
In the past, free brand partnerships and pop-ups have included an ironing service, post-class superfood lunch boxes and smoothies, blow dry bars and general complimentary grooming add-ons to get you back on track. Basically the 1Rebel team are your mum, but probably cooler (think free prosecco for Friday evening class goers). From live DJs, comedians and musicians during workout sessions to makeover masterclasses with the likes of Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe , 1Rebel know what’s hot and are fully tuned into the fact that if your gym doubles up as an entertainment venue, beauty parlour and bar come the weekend, you’ll keep on coming back for me. Not that you have to; 1Rebel is all incentives, no contracts. Come when you feel like it, not when you don’t. I ran down there on payday for a muscle-honing Reshape class followed by a free manicure by beauty and wellness experts Priv . On the face of it 1Rebel’s pricing is up there with London’s other luxe gyms, but the perks and easygoing ‘pay as you go’ element, plus deals for regular attendees, make your salary stretch that bit further.
If becoming a Rebel isn’t an option, consider joining the The Body Coach clan. #Leanin15 fitness sensation Joe Wicks has joined forces with Fitness First to not only create some killer HIIT workouts but members will also receive a 25% discount on Joe’s 90 Day SSS (shift, shape, sustain) Body Coach Plan . A uniquely tailored nutrition and fitness plan awaits, with a dedicated ‘coach’ always on hand via email for support, advice and motivation. Sad low calorie life, workout machine based monotony and the scales (or ‘the sad step’ as Joe dubs them) will go out the window. In their place, protein pancakes , exhilarating fitness ideas and short workout. Eventually, we hope, abs, but let’s enjoy the journey…
Beauty dupes that dazzle
If a cosmetic supermarket sweep is nigh, make sure that your next spree involves 3ina ( pronounced ‘mina’). Far from breaking the bank, the Covent Garden based flagship store is brimming with beauty bargains that deliver on style and substance, as well as savings of course. High end textures, a focus on diversity and professional grade formulations make the ‘capsule’ feeling collection quite something.
As for taking on trends without creeping into your overdraft, Makeup Revolution translates luxe product concepts into affordable, extensive makeup offerings. From the newly launched Ultra Strobe Balm , £5, to rose gold adorned lipsticks and brushes, the creators clearly have a finger on the pulse, with their heads in the game finance wise. The ‘revolution’ aspect does apply too; far from relying on copying higher priced hits, the brand has come up with such innovations as the Unicorns Are Real eye palette , £4. The 12 pan sparkly shadow lineup is in fact surprisingly wearable, graduating from pale neutral to brights to pastels, although perhaps save the electro blue and red to mythical creatures/ teenagers.
In-store savviness
If your funds don’t quite stretch to a course of facials but you’re in need of some advice, TLC and new formulas to test, book a mini treatment appointment at your nearest Origins counter. A consultation will be followed by a full cleanse, exfoliation and mask, and you’ll take away samples of the plant powered Origins range to treat yourself at home. Given that Origins are the UK’s number one selling face mask brand, it also makes sense to take advantage of the current online offer of half price selected masks when you purchase a bottle of Origins Maskimizer Mask Primer. Your skin will be in the clear, and so will your bank balance.
If new makeup is on your to-do list too, consider downloading Blippar , a mobile app that scans a product’s barcode and produces responsive curated content, such as reviews, ratings, ‘before’ and ‘afters’, expert tips and a ‘buy it now’ function, should such wisdom inform your purchase. Blippar have recently teamed up with Max Factor to to make over 500 of the brand’s products ‘interactive’, so that you can readily access unbiased evaluations, compare colour palettes and access tutorials instantly. From getting the best price to seeking out the right shade to suit, it’s quick, thorough and makes beauty buying a whole lot simpler for the 70% of women who extensively research products online prior to purchasing, but who in reality shop in store rather than on the net (90% of women purchase beauty products offline according to Blippar research).
Health is wealth
Obviously most of us would like to be richer, but at the end of the day, being fit and well trumps wealth and fortune. Thankfully, modern day wellness warriors are realising that not all of us have the means to splurge our savings on a Whole Foods weekly shop, and are adapting their recipes, approach and ingredients lists accordingly. Thankfully, seeing as time is money, most have also streamlined their health giving ideas into simpler, more achievable formats; think quick meals you can whip on a weeknight rather than marathon baking, basting and blending sessions.
Deliciously Ella Every Day , £20, makes the superstar health blogger’s plant-based specialities more attainable to the average office worker than ever, while Hemsley + Hemsley Good and Simple , £25 (on offer for £19 at Waterstones) aims to make nutritious food easier to plate up no matter what your income or time constraints. Similarly Madeleine Shaw’s Ready Steady Glow , £8.99, seeks to take the faff, stress and expense out of preparing fresh, energising midweek meals, and keep economising eyes peeled for Natasha Corrett’s fourth book, which is tellingly titled Honestly Healthy in a Hurry. Waste not, want not, live well.
Stretch your legs, not your overdraft limit
The hallmark activities of a Saturday morning in the capital can weigh heavily on the wallet; from yoga to brunch to meeting mates, staying limber and sociable can get expensive. Kill three birds with one stone at a very reasonably priced weekend ‘ballet brunch’. Head along to Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch on Saturday 21st May to perfect ab-toning ballet inspired moves with specialist instructors before feasting on a healthy yet hearty brunch. No experience necessary, linger as long as you want and meet like-minded bendy morning people. Nab your ticket here to guarantee a spot at the barre.
If food rather than footwork is your main priority, the Free From Food Festival this bank holiday Monday will satisfy cake cravings, among many others. Entry is £5, there’s a banquet of options for those with allergies and intolerances and product sampling, live music and cooking demonstrations keep things interesting (and cheap).
