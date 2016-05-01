5 beauty and wellness steals for this week and beyond…

The health and beauty industries aren’t always renowned for their thriftiness, but there’s no reason that you can’t reap the rewards of a top notch workout, glossy blow dry or immaculate makeover on a budget. Here are the latest value for money gyms, modest makeup gems and wise wellness buys that have caught our beady eyes of late…

Ever pondered going to the gym but remembered a bulging washing basket at home or concluded that you need to use your lunch break for actual lunch? 1Rebel know the struggle, and as such the East London-based gym company does its utmost to make sure any time you spend in its boutique studios pays serious dividends.

In the past, free brand partnerships and pop-ups have included an ironing service, post-class superfood lunch boxes and smoothies, blow dry bars and general complimentary grooming add-ons to get you back on track. Basically the 1Rebel team are your mum, but probably cooler (think free prosecco for Friday evening class goers). From live DJs, comedians and musicians during workout sessions to makeover masterclasses with the likes of Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe , 1Rebel know what’s hot and are fully tuned into the fact that if your gym doubles up as an entertainment venue, beauty parlour and bar come the weekend, you’ll keep on coming back for me. Not that you have to; 1Rebel is all incentives, no contracts. Come when you feel like it, not when you don’t. I ran down there on payday for a muscle-honing Reshape class followed by a free manicure by beauty and wellness experts Priv . On the face of it 1Rebel’s pricing is up there with London’s other luxe gyms, but the perks and easygoing ‘pay as you go’ element, plus deals for regular attendees, make your salary stretch that bit further.

If becoming a Rebel isn’t an option, consider joining the The Body Coach clan. #Leanin15 fitness sensation Joe Wicks has joined forces with Fitness First to not only create some killer HIIT workouts but members will also receive a 25% discount on Joe’s 90 Day SSS (shift, shape, sustain) Body Coach Plan . A uniquely tailored nutrition and fitness plan awaits, with a dedicated ‘coach’ always on hand via email for support, advice and motivation. Sad low calorie life, workout machine based monotony and the scales (or ‘the sad step’ as Joe dubs them) will go out the window. In their place, protein pancakes , exhilarating fitness ideas and short workout. Eventually, we hope, abs, but let’s enjoy the journey…

Beauty dupes that dazzle

If a cosmetic supermarket sweep is nigh, make sure that your next spree involves 3ina ( pronounced ‘mina’). Far from breaking the bank, the Covent Garden based flagship store is brimming with beauty bargains that deliver on style and substance, as well as savings of course. High end textures, a focus on diversity and professional grade formulations make the ‘capsule’ feeling collection quite something.

As for taking on trends without creeping into your overdraft, Makeup Revolution translates luxe product concepts into affordable, extensive makeup offerings. From the newly launched Ultra Strobe Balm , £5, to rose gold adorned lipsticks and brushes, the creators clearly have a finger on the pulse, with their heads in the game finance wise. The ‘revolution’ aspect does apply too; far from relying on copying higher priced hits, the brand has come up with such innovations as the Unicorns Are Real eye palette , £4. The 12 pan sparkly shadow lineup is in fact surprisingly wearable, graduating from pale neutral to brights to pastels, although perhaps save the electro blue and red to mythical creatures/ teenagers.

In-store savviness