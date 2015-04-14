5 makeup tips to help you look younger

For the younger generation there’s no shortage of information on how best to apply makeup . Indeed, how to use concealer to blot out a blemish or a tutorial on how contouring can craft wonders for tired, sallow skin are subjects that are but a mouse click or page turn away.

When you’re a little older however, the resources begin to peter out, making it increasingly difficult for older women to know what tips and tricks to turn to when fine lines, wrinkles and age spots start to creep into our complexions.

So, looking to right this wrong we delved into our experts directory to see what brilliant advice the best in the business could recommend when it comes to applying mature makeup.

“There’s no real beauty tips to make women look younger - you are what you are,” says makeup artist Mary Greenwell . “The best thing to do is just accept yourself but make yourself look the best you can. And, once you’ve found your look - stick to it.”

We couldn’t agree more - here are 5 top tips for looking fabulous and fresh at an older age.

1. Brighten and conceal

“The main questions are usually how to make skin look even and glowy without emphasising lines,” says Tricia Cusden, founder of pro-age beauty brand Look Fabulous Forever .

Indeed, as the skin ages, common concerns often shift from blemishes and spots to problems such as broken veins, age spots and uneven skin tone - so a good level of coverage is necessary, so long as it’s not too heavy.

“The older you are, the more necessary it is for you to have to wear foundation,” says Mary Greenwell. “However, opt for something like a BB cream or a light tinted moisturiser because you don’t want to look too cakey - anything with a heavy, dense formula will simply sit on top of the skin and in the wrinkles making you look older.”