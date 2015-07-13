5 mascara mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 July 2015
mascara-mistakes
Getty Images

We asked top makeup artist Lee Pycroft for her top makeup tips for feigning fuller lashes like a pro

When it comes to the quest for longer eyelashes, do your efforts always come up short?

You’re not alone. Whether it’s a panda eye pandemic or making the wrong mascara brush choices, we’ve all been there. However, it seems the answer for feigning a fuller lash line could lie in giving our eye makeup techniques a makeover of their own.

In order to get the best out of our mascara, we decided to ask makeup artist and Get The Gloss Expert Lee Pycroft  for her top makeup tips and to expose the most common mascara mistakes. With her advice to hand the journey to longer, thicker lashes will hopefully be as clump-free a ride as possible.

1. Slapdash application

The mistake: “Haphazard application of mascara leading to underwhelming, straight-looking lashes.”

The solution: “The idea is for the upper lashes to be styled into a fan shape as this will give shape and lift to the eyes. Use the tip of the wand to style the inner and outer lashes into place, being mindful to leave a gap between the outer upper and lower lashes - this will help the eyes look more elongated.”

2. Poor hygiene

The mistake: “Pumping the mascara wand to get product. Doing this introduces air and bacteria into the mascara.”

The solution: “Twist the wand as you pull it out of its container. This will not only load up the brush with mascara, but will help remove any excess product making application easier.”

MORE GLOSS: Eyelash extensions - the misconceptions, the risks and the alternatives

3. Incorrect wand choices

The mistake: “Choosing a wand that isn't suitable leading to unruly or lacklustre lashes.”

The solution: “If your lashes are fine and you choose a big wand it may lead to a clumsy application. Go for a streamline wand with a pointed tip as this design will help target small lashes, making the most of what you have.”

GTG recommends: To enhance even the shortest of lashes, the precision of Eyeko Skinny Brush Mascara , £15 is pretty hard to beat.

“If your lashes are thick and the wand is fine you may struggle to get a decent coverage of product, so a wider brush will help deposit enough product to get a swift application,” advises Lee.

GTG recommends:  Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes in Glossy Black , £22 does just what it says on the tube - gives your eyelashes curves in all the right places.

4. Applying too much mascara

The mistake: “Applying too much mascara to the tips of the bottom lashes leading to smudges under the eyes.”

The solution: “Once mascara is applied to the bottom lashes, use your forefinger and thumb to remove product from the tips. This will help stop smudging.”

5. Harsh removal

The mistake: “Ineffectively removing mascara and rubbing the eyes too hard to get it off.”

The solution: “Soak a cotton pad in eye makeup remover and hold against lashes for a few seconds before gently sweeping mascara away. This technique allows the remover to melt away mascara and avoids the need to rub too hard or repeatedly go over the area.”

GTG recommends: For a gentle dose of eye makeup removal without compromising on results, look no further then Vichy Pureté Thermale Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover , £11. Nourishing yet supremely hardworking, it swiftly removes all scrap of mascara and eyeliner, making morning after the night before panda eyes a thing of the past.

Follow us  @getthegloss , Lee  @leepycroft  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


